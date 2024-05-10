China begins construction of new unique technology innovation hub to accelerate industrial upgrade





Staff display an inspection robot at the testing base of the Xiongan Science and Technology Innovation Center in Xiongan New Area, Hebei Province, northern China, March 28, 2024. (Xinhua News Agency/Muyu News)

China's State Council State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) recently launched the construction of the second phase of a unique technology innovation hub among centrally managed enterprises, with the aim of accelerating the development of industrial upgrading with cutting-edge technology. innovation.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the move will help 40 centrally managed companies establish 52 unique innovation hubs across 36 sectors including quantum information, neuromorphic intelligence and biomanufacturing. I will do it.

Experts pointed out that state-owned enterprises have scale and resource advantages, especially in technology research and development (R&D). The rapid advancement of technological innovation by these companies has become a vital driving force in fostering private sector innovation and driving China's economic growth.

With the move, SASAC will encourage central enterprises to step up efforts to build innovation hubs and create unique breakthroughs in areas such as quantum information, 6G, deep sea exploration, controllable nuclear fusion and advanced materials, according to Xinhua News Agency. The government will request that the 11-point action plan to achieve this goal be expedited. .

China is vigorously promoting high-quality development through new high-quality production capacity, and state-owned enterprises play an important role in advancing this process. As global high-tech competition intensifies, it is essential to promote industrial innovation through policies and investment support, Li Chang'an, professor at the China Open Economy Research Institute at the International University of Commerce and Economics, told the Global Times. Friday.

In February 2022, China's central government approved guidelines requiring state-owned enterprises to strengthen their innovation capabilities, promote closer integration of industrial and innovation chains, and establish their own technology innovation hubs.

SASAC's move marks the latest progress in this ambitious initiative, following the first batch of 29 major supported innovation pilot projects launched since the plan was announced.

Emerging sectors such as AI, green energy, and new business models are critical to company growth. Zhou Lisha, research director at the Institute of Modern State-Owned Enterprises at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Friday that some of China's centrally managed enterprises have achieved their goals in upgrading their industrial chains through overall technological innovation.

Zhou added that this favorable measure will further promote the expansion of emerging sectors and become an important driving force for achieving China's growth goals.

According to official data, centrally managed enterprises completed investments totaling 2.18 trillion yuan ($301.8 billion) in strategic emerging industries last year, representing a year-on-year growth of 32.1%, and expanding into areas such as solar-powered hydrogen production. A number of major projects were implemented in the field. According to media reports, it is active in fields such as carbon fiber manufacturing and automotive chips.

Zhang Yuzhuo, head of SASAC, said in two sessions in March this year that as of 2025, the proportion of revenue from central enterprises' strategic emerging industries is expected to reach 35%, and the He said advanced strategic plans are being made in areas such as morphic intelligence and quantum. Information and controlled fusion.

At the local promotion meeting for deepening state-owned enterprise reform, Wang Hongzhi, deputy director of SASAC, urged target enterprises to focus on key areas such as computing power and algorithms, and strive for innovation and progress. Drive transformational technology upgrades and growth momentum with technology-driven applications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202405/1312040.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos