



CSIRAC was built by the Radiation Physics Department based on designs by Trevor Pearcey (pictured) and Maston Beard. It is the oldest first-generation electronic computer in existence and was the first in the world to play digital music. This photo was taken of him on November 5, 1952. Credit: CSIRO Archives

Australia's ICT sector enjoys unprecedented access to capital, but a new report suggests two key companies could help drive innovation.

Australians built one of the world's first computers and invented Wi-Fi. But driving future innovation in the $167 billion technology industry requires strategic support from the government, a new report from the University of Sydney Business School and the Piercy Foundation finds.

Based on insights from 42 leading individuals in Australia's information and communications technology (ICT) industry, the report 'Australia's Information Technology Innovation, The Long Term Perspective' explores the drivers and inhibitors of innovation over 60 years. The factors are explained in detail. .

Report author Dr Sebastian Boel, senior lecturer in business information systems at the University of Sydney Business School, said Australia had a proud history of ICT innovation. The Australian he invented Wi-Fi, he built CSIRAC, one of the world's first computers in 1949. Some of our company success stories include Atlassian, Canva, and Afterpay.

“We need to understand what factors have contributed to Australia establishing itself as an ICT innovator on the world stage and how best to support that innovation into the future. ,” Dr. Boel said.

“Thanks to a broader understanding of the technology sector, companies have much better access to capital investment these days, but beyond tax incentives for R&D, comprehensive government efforts to promote ICT innovation Participants agreed that currently does not exist.

Percy Foundation Chair Wayne Philsimmons OAM said the report was based on the industry experience of some of Australia's most successful ICT entrepreneurs and leaders.

“Australia's ICT sector has been recognized as pioneering, innovative and entrepreneurial, beginning with the successful launch of CSIRAC in 1949, and the report confirms that Australia is a leading international player in the ICT world. We are very good in this field, so let's acknowledge it.''We are very good at this, so let's acknowledge it.''We need to support that, support the industry, and encourage government to engage with academia and national ICT industry leaders.'' We encourage all persuasion to expand cooperation,” Fitzsimmons said.

The report also highlighted university connectivity as a key weakness in Australia's ICT innovation ecosystem.

“In Australia, there are relatively few successful examples of industry collaborating with universities, and the presence of academics in organizational boardrooms is limited compared to overseas,” Dr Boel said.

“One reason for this is that project timelines vary widely. Companies typically require results within weeks or months, whereas academic research typically takes years. There are many opportunities for the world to work together for mutual benefit.

“For example, industry can give students the opportunity to work on real-world problems throughout the semester, which is well-suited to industry timelines and also helps foster a solution-oriented mindset in graduates. ”

Further information: Sebastian Karl Boell et al., Information Technology Innovation in Australia: A Long-Term Perspective, University of Sydney (2023). DOI: 10.25910/s7wf-n486

