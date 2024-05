Stem cells: new mechanical transducers

Professor Jiwon Jang and doctoral candidate Seungbok Yang from the Department of Life Sciences at Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) and Dr. Mahdi Golkaram from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) revealed the following. New regulators control how cells respond to mechanical cues. Their findings were published online May 3 in Nature Cell Biology, an international journal in the field of cell biology.

Much research in cell biology has traditionally focused on understanding how cells respond to chemical signals, such as diffusible signaling molecules. However, cells also respond to mechanical stimuli such as cell density, size, and substrate stiffness by expressing specific genes. However, the mechanism by which mechanical regulators sense mechanical stimuli remains largely unknown.

In this study, the researchers used human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) to take a closer look at how cells detect and respond to mechanical signals. By examining the transcriptomes of hESCs cultured at different cell densities, researchers identified a key player known as ETV4 that mediates fluctuations in stem cell density and controls differentiation.

Additionally, the team deciphered the complex mechanism by which ETV4 recognizes mechanical cues. First, integrin receptor 1 recognizes changes in cell density and subsequently regulates endocytosis of cell surface receptors, namely fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR). Mechanical control of FGFR endocytosis determines her ETV4 protein stability through ERK signaling.

During the stem cell differentiation process, ETV4 plays a role in directing the formation of mesendoderm in areas characterized by low cell density, while promoting the development of neuroectoderm in areas with high cell density. Researchers have discovered that a new mechanotransducer, ETV4, bridges cell density dynamics and stem cell differentiation.

Professor Jiwon Jang from POSTECH, who led the study, said, “We have revealed the crucial involvement of ETV4 as well as the importance of mechanical cues in regulating stem cell differentiation.'' “Given the substantial implications of ETV4 as an important oncogene, we envision leveraging this insight to devise techniques aimed at controlling cancer cells through mechanical cues,” he said. “There is,” he said with an optimistic view.

This research was supported by the Biomedical Technology Development Program, Individual Basic Research Program, Group Research and Basic Research Laboratory Program, and Smart Specialization Infrastructure Project of the National Research Foundation of Korea. Biomedical Technology Development Program, Individual Basic Research Program, Group Research and Basic Research Laboratory Program, Smart Professional Infrastructure Project of the National Research Foundation of Korea.

1. Integrin receptor: A transmembrane receptor that promotes the bond between cells and the extracellular matrix, and is involved in intracellular signal transduction by transmitting physicochemical changes both inside and outside the cell.

