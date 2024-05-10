We made train curtains to help commuters liven up their journey | Commuting





The pandemic has made many people aware of the benefits of running, biking, and active commuting, and some are sticking with the habit.

Commuters are no longer satisfied with long drives or boring train rides and are looking for ways to make their journeys more productive and enjoyable.

6 people tell us how they make the most of their commute time.

Never take the same route two days in a row. William McDonald enjoys mountain biking during his lunch breaks.Photo: Guardian Community

William McDonald, 51, is focused on changing his commute time. The web developer from Scotland, who has lived in Sweden for 17 years, keeps his trips to his Stockholm office fresh by not using the same method or route two days in a row.

Whether it's biking before a boat ride, running, or swimming along the way, switching travel to work helps McDonald feel like she's getting the most out of her day. . In the summer, I sometimes ride my bike and swim in a heated pool on my way to work. I ride my bike all year round, unless there's a big snowdrift, he says.

Sometimes I take the same train every morning, and seeing the same people can make me a little depressed. You can have some kind of adventure and make other focuses for the day. It adds character to the day. Otherwise, commuting is just one step in your day at the office.

McDonald's job requires him to work from home some days, but on those days he often rides his mountain bike in the nearby woods. Sometimes I go cross-country skiing during my lunch break.

Inline skating is a full-body workout. Miguel Ramirez skates and works. He is best suited for short to medium distances.Photo: Guardian Community

Miguel Ramirez, 35, a personal trainer and inline skating instructor in New York, has been skating around the city for the past 12 years.

Inline skating is a full-body exercise. It also requires a lot of balance, coordination, and flexibility. Ideal for short to medium distances. Hybrid commuting is also very easy. It's easy to hop on a train or bus, he says.

Ramirez says skating is a more viable option than you might think. Many places allow inline skating indoors, which makes errands like grocery shopping or picking up something at the deli much faster.

However, he doesn't recommend that anyone commute in skates. It doesn't have mechanical brakes like a bicycle, so you'll need to approach an intermediate level. But it's manageable.

So far, he has avoided conflict. I'm pretty defensive when I skate. I'm always looking outside. I think everyone will run over me, so I keep my distance.

We commuted to sew, knit, and needlepoint

Before retiring in 2020, Angela, 58, spent her commute to her engineering job working on craft projects with colleagues.

It started one day when her colleague boarded the train with a crochet project. Angela, who lives in Belgium, said it spurred her to commute to sew, knit and needlepoint. They continued that for eight years until her co-workers were retrained and Angela quickly retired.

The highlight of our days was making things on the train. We had a good laugh as people came over and joined us to chat. Until then, it was a very enjoyable commute. I spent my commute to work looking at reports, but it wasn't all that fun.

When I used to make curtains, I would drag them onto the train and sew them by hand one by one. Another time, she changed into her half-baked dress in the train bathroom so I could pin it up. This adventure has made us both look forward to commuting.

The two have kept in touch since they quit their jobs. Although we only met on the train, we became good friends. The pinnacle, the culmination of our creative endeavors, was not on the train, but in making her wedding dress together.

I have been practicing Italian for about an hour and a half. Kevin Donnelly: People think I'm on the phone.Photo: Guardian Community

Kevin Donnelly, 40, a geneticist from Edinburgh, uses his daily walks to improve his Italian skills, where he can be heard repeating key phrases from language learning audiobooks.

That's great, he says. People just assume I'm on the phone. I pretend to chat in Italian as I push through the crowd. Of course, any Italian will notice that I repeatedly ask for directions to the station.

Cycling in Edinburgh can be a painful experience, sometimes literally. Walking helps clear your mind and makes you feel better.

The practice time is about an hour and a half, but you won't get it any other way. In just over a month, I was ostensibly speaking better French than I had studied for four years in school.

Much more efficient than a road bike Heinrich Neumann's velomobile: great fun.Photo: Guardian Community

In 2015, Heinrich Neumann from Nordhorn, Germany, ditched his electric bike in favor of a velomobile. The 63-year-old has since cycled 38 kilometers (24 miles) to the hospital where he works as a doctor.

Just your own power and this aerodynamic fairing, it's much more efficient than a road bike. can't believe it. Once, Neumann drove to work because he was going to be late, but it took even longer.

What do his colleagues think about velomobiles? Mixed. I'm a little jealous because they don't have the same fitness training that I do.But I couldn't convince my colleague [to do it].

It is very fun. Provides optimal weather protection unless the road is completely covered in ice or snow. Even if there is a collision, there are structures around it that absorb much of the impact.

Audiobooks helped relieve my stress Roberta Jones has listened to nearly 1,000 audiobooks.Photo: Guardian Community

Seventy-year-old Roberta Jones discovered years ago that listening to books made her commute more enjoyable. She has listened to about 1,000 audiobooks, starting with cassette tapes, then CDs, and then moving to her Audible in 2005.

“I've listened to nearly 1,000 audio books that I wouldn't have had time to read otherwise,” said Jones, a self-employed consultant in Sacramento, California. I have traveled to other planets, expanded my awareness, learned a lot, and explored the classics while driving to work.

Although she is currently working from home, she continues her daily routine of listening to audiobooks. She remembers this being a stress reliever in her car. It's a great way to relax by the time she gets home after a stressful day at work, and it's calming enough to not ruin your evening.

Her commute has varied over the years, but has always taken more than an hour. Originally, her commute was extremely demanding, with nothing to focus on other than the traffic around her. [Audiobooks] It relieved a lot of my stress and was very interesting and informative. It was a win-win.

