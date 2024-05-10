Google Pixel's success spells trouble for Sony's smartphone business





This could be bad news for Sony, as Google's Pixel business is finally starting to see real success, but its Xperia smartphone business is being aggressively scaled back as a result.

Sony has been a player in Android for a long time, but the company was never a big name in the market. It was only in Japan that Sony really enjoyed some success, and its products in international markets were primarily seen as just another option rather than everyone's go-to brand.

However, as Bloomberg points out, Sony is currently struggling in Japan as well, as it has been replaced by Google Pixel.

Over the past few years, Google Pixel has seen a huge rise in popularity in Japan. In July 2023, Japan became Google's largest market for the Pixel, and a few months later it was revealed that Google was aggressively taking market share from the iPhone in Japan. According to another report earlier this year, Pixel sales in Japan increased by more than 500% through 2023.

This is great news for Pixel, but not so much for Sony's smartphone business.

In 2023, Sony Xperia sales in Japan will decline by 40%, and are expected to decline similarly in 2024. That's despite Sonmy gaining market share in Japan over the past three years.

Why Sony continues to make Android smartphones has always been a big question mark. Xperia was profitable at one point, but as the company continues to shrink, its efforts are likely to turn into a loss.

But at least Sony hasn't given up yet. Not only has Sony signed a “multi-year” deal with Qualcomm for Xperia phones in 2023, but there are also leaks showing off the upcoming Xperia 1 VI, which Sony has confirmed will be released on May 15th.

