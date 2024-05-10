Mattel's technology chief retires after about 10 years





Listen to article 2 minutes This audio is automatically generated. Please let us know if you have any feedback. Summary: Mattels vice president and chief technology officer Sven Gargets is leaving the toy company after leading its technology operations for nearly a decade, according to his LinkedIn post on Thursday. did. I'm so proud of our technical team and all the great things we've accomplished together, Gargetts said in a post Thursday. We can't wait to see the next chapter unfold as Mattel continues its incredible journey. Gerjets previously served as his CIO at Time Warner Cable, his CTO at Pearson, and his senior vice president of IT at DirecTV. At Mattel, Gargetts was responsible for all aspects of technology innovation and deployment, including software and hardware development, AI, security, privacy, and shared technology platforms. Mattel did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Dive Insight:

Gargetts' departure comes at a time when Mattel is experimenting extensively with AI to support a variety of business goals, including a cost-cutting goal of $200 million over three years.

The toy company will reach a milestone year in 2023, CEO Inon Kreiz said at an earnings conference in February. In addition to promoting the Barbie movie, Kreitz said cost savings for Mattel amounted to $132 million last year, and total annual savings from 2021 to 2023 will reach $343 million in 2023. This was stated at a financial results conference for the fourth quarter of the year.

The company is looking to leverage its global scale to drive greater efficiencies, and AI is certainly one of them, CFO Anthony DiSilvestro said on an earnings call last month. Mr. DiSilvestro also pointed to opportunities for cost optimization within the supply chain.

The company has a team dedicated to exploring AI applications across its businesses, executives said on the earnings call. Mattel did not provide additional details about its search for a replacement as CTO.

