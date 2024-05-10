Is innovation the only solution for India? Firstpost





There are multiple failures currently occurring. Although the Cold War witnessed multiple conflicts in which the belligerents were supported by either the United States, the Soviet Union, or Russia, it did bring about some kind of stability. With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the United States emerged as the sole superpower, but its unstable stability remained. The international narrative of dynamic equilibrium is undergoing a major shift, with China's significant advances in all fields, coupled with its new ambition to become the world's sole superpower.

China's invasion of eastern Ladakh is entering its fifth year, the war between Russia and Ukraine is in its third year, and the conflict between Israel and Hamas is in its eighth month, with no end in sight for any of the conflicts. , global uncertainty continues. As this new geopolitical landscape becomes more fragile by the day, new political coalitions are emerging. Russia and China already have an unrestricted friendship, and a new alliance is emerging in the form of Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran. More countries, including Pakistan, are likely to join the alliance.

The rebalancing expected of India on the geopolitical front is an important challenge, but India has so far walked the tightrope effectively. India has also addressed economic issues, including supply chain challenges, to a degree in its national interest. The biggest and most disruptive challenges come from technological disruption, which is more alarming compared to geopolitical and geoeconomic disruption.

In fact, technological disruption even shapes geopolitical and geoeconomic disruption. Attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea with drones and missiles have resulted in the United States and several other NATO countries mobilizing resources to counter the threat. Technology does not need high-end, sophisticated weapons to be effective, but low-end, cost-effective weapons using simple technologies are also needed as a result of this attack by the Houthis in the Red Sea. It is a powerful tool for strategic impact. Another technological impact comes from the fact that Ukraine, without a navy, causes asymmetrical damage to Russian shipping and becomes a headache for the Russians in the Black Sea, who are forced to move further east. It can be measured.

India currently faces two major adversaries, namely China and Pakistan, who are actively colluding with each other. Therefore, to meet this new challenge, it is imperative that the development of tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP) in the Indian Defense Forces incorporates the technological challenges arising from China's emphasis on technology. Since any technological process with China is considered available to Pakistan as well, India needs to be prepared to deal with new conflict situations based on such technology on both fronts.

China has put a lot of effort into developing technology, which it uses in combat in multiple areas. There are nearly 20 niche technologies in which China has surpassed the United States as the world leader. These technologies include not only hypersonics but also anti-satellite weapons (ASAT weapons). Both of these, along with other niche technologies, have been weaponized by China. In addition to weaponizing these strategically important technologies, China seeks to set its own standards as international standards, in most cases because international standards have not yet been formally established. As a major developer of these niche technologies, China has influenced many countries to adopt these standards. If more countries adopt these Chinese standards due to their associated benefits, the world will be forced to accept them as international standards, potentially changing the entire ecosystem.

To counter such Chinese technological capabilities, India needs to take swift and multiple steps to protect its national interests. Since technology does not develop in a linear manner, it is very difficult to match the growth of niche technologies. While significant efforts are underway to develop these technologies, more focused and creative efforts are needed to address the challenges of this technology.

Some of the steps required are:

Strengthen the R&D budget with incentives linked to results.

In addition to advancing product development to the prototyping stage, all success stories must also progress to the procurement stage.

A complementary approach between all stakeholders.

We make all transfer of technology (TOT) available free of charge to developers and manufacturers.

Utilize advanced technologies of friendly countries in joint ventures for joint development, joint production, and joint export.

Please involve technical institutions in both the public and private sectors to not only develop niche technologies, but also to put them into practical use.

All three defense agencies are developing their own technological capabilities. Competencies for these services must be integrated before integration can be achieved for joint theater operations.

Interaction with the academic community has increased, but needs to be further strengthened.

The services think tank should come up with likely scenarios that would indicate the priorities for a technology-driven warfighting situation based on the need for the DRDO and other organizations to develop the required technology.

Innovation is the only solution.

While India has successfully addressed new geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges, it needs to gear up to meet new technological challenges posed by niche technologies. China has no choice but to innovate, as it leads the world in this field in several key technologies.

The author is the Executive Director of CENJOWS and a Kargil War veteran. The views expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. These do not necessarily reflect the views of his Firstposts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/opinion/china-racing-ahead-in-critical-technologies-how-innovation-is-the-only-solution-for-india-13769244.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

