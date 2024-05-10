Google fixes fifth zero-day vulnerability in Chrome this year





Google has updated its Chrome browser to fix a high-severity zero-day vulnerability that could allow attackers to execute malicious code on end users' devices. The fix marks the fifth time this year that the company has updated its browser to protect users from existing malicious exploits.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-4671, is a use-after-free bug that occurs in C-based programming languages. These languages ​​require developers to allocate the memory space needed to perform a particular application or operation. This is done using a pointer that stores the memory address where the required data resides. Because this space is finite, you must deallocate a memory location when your application or operation no longer requires it.

Use-after-free bugs occur when an app or process fails to clear a pointer after freeing a memory location. In some cases, the freed memory pointer is used again to point to a new memory location that stores malicious shellcode implanted by an attacker's exploit. This condition results in this code being executed.

advertisement

Google announced Thursday that it was notified of the vulnerability by an anonymous source. This vulnerability has a severity rating of 8.8 out of 10. In response, Google announced that it will release versions 124.0.6367.201/.202 for macOS and Windows and his 124.0.6367.201 for Linux in the coming days.

Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2024-4671 exists, the company said.

Google did not reveal any other details about the exploit, such as which platforms are being targeted, who is running the exploit, or what it is used for.

Including this latest vulnerability, Google has fixed five zero-days in Chrome so far this year. Three of the previous ones were used by researchers in Pwn-to-Own exploit contests. The remaining one was for a vulnerability for which an exploit was publicly available.

Chrome automatically updates when new releases are available. The user is[設定]>[Chrome について]Check the version by going to and if necessary[再起動]You can force an update or make sure you're running the latest version by clicking a button.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/security/2024/05/google-patches-its-fifth-zero-day-vulnerability-of-the-year-in-chrome/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos