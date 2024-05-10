Manufacturing Innovation Training Center Planned for 16 Tech – Inside INdiana Business





Indianapolis-based 16 Tech Community Corp. and Ivy Tech Community College are partnering to establish a biopharmaceutical training center in the 16 Tech Innovation District.

The Ivy Tech Manufacturing Innovation Training Center, supported by Eli Lilly, is designed to attract and prepare a diverse workforce for careers in advanced manufacturing with an emphasis on pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“This is something we began working with Ivy Tech in the summer of 2021 to ensure that 16 Tech will be a place with the resources to also support careers and pathways into advanced industries. It ties directly to our long-term vision,” said Emily Krueger, CEO of 16 Tech.

Krueger told Inside INdiana Business that the center will serve as the first formal training program at 16 Tech.

“Specifically, this project will include automation and training systems that will support Eli Lilly’s wide range of applications… thus supporting not only biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities but also other industries.” she said. “One of the really important things to know is that this is the first step in a broader, comprehensive strategy to support Indiana's biopharmaceutical manufacturing and biotechnology ecosystem. ”

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The training center is a great opportunity for Lily Scholars, an Ivy Tech student who plans to pursue a career in the pharmaceutical industry after earning a certificate or associate degree in fields such as industrial technology, smart manufacturing and digital, according to the partners. It will also function as a work and study base. Integration.

“Ivy Tech is partnering with Eli Lilly through 2028, and their goal is to take advantage of Ivy Tech Community College's training and services to help students become potential employees. ,” said Ivy Tech Indianapolis President Stacey Atkinson. campus. “16 Tech will therefore be home to Smart Manufacturing and Digital Integration programs that will train future Eli Lilly operators.”

Krueger emphasized that this lab is just the beginning of what could be a greater presence in biotechnology.

16 Tech is part of a coalition known as Heartland Bioworks, which won Regional Innovation Hub designation from the federal Economic Development Administration last October.

Heartland Bioworks is currently vying for up to $75 million in funding to expand its work in the Innovation District.

“If successful, that funding opportunity will allow us to add a facility at 16 Tech that will serve as the headquarters for the Bioworks Headquarters Initiative,” Krueger said. “It includes additional training resources to support the broader biopharmaceutical manufacturing and biotechnology ecosystem.”

Krueger said another important element of establishing a training center at 16 Tech is locating it within a historic district in the city center.

“This is part of a broader, long-term, intentional and thoughtful strategy to ensure employment opportunities in advanced industries for diverse people,” she said. “At the same time, it will benefit employers and businesses in the district who are looking to replenish their current talent pipeline.”

According to 16 Tech, the lab is now equipped with a state-of-the-art integrated training system from Jeffersonville-based Amatrol, which will allow the lab to be fully automated.

The lab is scheduled to open this summer in 16 Tech's Emerging Manufacturing Collaboration Center.

