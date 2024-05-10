Reality Defender wins RSAC Innovation Sandbox Competition





An AI-based security startup has won the Most Innovative Startup award at RSA Conference's Innovation Sandbox Competition for the second year in a row.

Last year, HiddenLayer began its presentation with a deepfake video of its CEO asking the judges not to choose his company as the winner. This year, Reality Defender unveiled tools to identify deepfakes and other synthetic content and restore trust in what we see and hear.

Nilufer Raj Howe, managing partner at Capitol Meridian Partners and one of the judges for the Innovation Sandbox Competition, said artificial intelligence (AI)-powered deepfakes are “especially important to us in an election year. “This could be one of the most significant problems we face.” The importance of that mission may have helped propel Reality Defender to the top.

How reality defenders protect reality

Reality Defender's deepfake detection platform and API allow teams to use AI to identify and defeat fraud, disinformation, and harmful content in real time, said Ben, co-founder and CEO of the company.・Mr. Coleman said.

“The output is fake, but the threat is real,” Coleman said, noting the $25 million wire fraud in Hong Kong using deepfake videos and the deepfake in New Hampshire attributed to US President Joe Biden. He cited recent high-stakes incidents such as robocalls. .

Colman said the company's technology uses an “ensemble approach” to detect fraudulent audio, video, images and text. He said the API can be installed on-premises or in the cloud and integrated into any application. He cited a prediction by Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions that the cost of fraud using deepfakes could be $1 trillion a year. He didn't go into depth about how the technology actually works, but one of the slides shows an AI detector that loops into a voice call and manipulates the customer's voice to see if it's a live voice. He was showing how he was deciding whether something was a thing or not.

“Our vision is to be the detection layer for all AI-generated fraud,” Colman said.

The judges asked about corporate use of the platform.

“So the most important use case for banks is real-time voice fraud detection,” Colman responded. “All we're doing is asking if someone is human or not human,” meaning we're not trying to identify the person, just whether they're being manipulated or not.

When asked what the company's most difficult job is, Colman said, “It's recruiting great Ph.D.'s with an emphasis on engineering and research. And if there's someone here looking for a job, We will hire.”

best of the rest

In the Innovation Sandbox competition, representatives from 10 cybersecurity startups had three minutes to pitch their technology to a panel of judges, followed by three minutes of questions from the judges. As in previous years, the judges used the following criteria to evaluate the finalists: What problem is the company trying to solve and who is it solving it for? Originality and soundness of intellectual property. A company's go-to-market strategy, its scope and team strength. And whether that approach is validated by the market, meaning whether the company is making money from real customers.

In addition to Howe, this year's jury also included Greylock partner Aseem Chandna. Dorit Dor, Chief Technology Officer, Check Point Software. Paul Kocher, independent researcher and founder of Cryptography Research. said Nasrin Rezai, Verizon's senior vice president and CISO.

In addition to Reality Defender, this year's other finalists were (in reverse alphabetical order): VulnCheck, RAD Security, P0 Security, Mitiga, Harmonic Security, Dropzone AI, Bedrock Security, Antimatter, and Aembit.

VulnCheck crawls the internet for CVE data and recombines and sanitizes it to create exploit and vulnerability intelligence for enterprises and product teams. When Kocher asked how to prevent burnout, he credited Tom Bain, VulnCheck's chief marketing officer, with prioritizing tasks and providing data to his team early.

RAD Security takes a behavioral approach to cloud-native detection and response to address evolving threats. RAD “fingerprints” a company's environment so that new behavior can be compared to existing standards using large-scale language models (LLMs).

P0 Security provides a cloud access governance platform that protects all identities, whether human or machine. “If you need secure access to the cloud, talk to us,” said Shashwat Sehgal, co-founder and CEO.

Mitiga sells a cloud investigation and response automation (CIRA) platform that provides cloud and software-as-a-service visibility to security operations centers. As more attacks move to the cloud, the company receives calls “all the time” about whether businesses have been compromised, co-founder and CTO Ofer Maor said. Ta.

Harmonic Security helps organizations deploy generative AI while maintaining data security and privacy by discovering sensitive data using Harmonic's pre-built data protection LLM. Most of the team comes from co-founder and CEO Alastair Paterson's previous startup, his Digital Shadows. ReliaQuest acquired Digital Shadows in 2022 for $160 million.

Dropzone AI introduced its own AI SOC analysts who autonomously investigate alerts 24 hours a day. When asked by the jury if Dropzone is considering replacing his human SOC analysts, founder and CEO Edward Wu said, “We are considering replacing human SOC analysts. “We are thinking of increasing the number of SOC analysts,” he said.

Bedrock Security is creating a data security platform powered by the AI ​​Reasoning Engine (AIR). “Modern companies are a lot like the Titanic when it comes to data. They're hurtling through icy waters, oblivious to regulatory icebergs and pirates willing to hold their data to ransom.” said Pranava Aduri, Founder and CEO.

Antimatter automatically classifies and redacts sensitive data, allows users to define access policies, and enforces policies regardless of where the data resides, making it safe for use in AI and machine learning applications. We focus on making it possible.

“Antimatter is a data control plane that sits between your applications and your data,” said Andrew Krioukov, co-founder and CEO.

Aembit sells a workload IAM platform that secures access between workloads across cloud, SaaS, and data centers without passwords. David Goldschlag, the company's co-founder and CEO, said that while IAM has been securing user access for 20 years, there are workloads that are 10 times larger than users.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.darkreading.com/cyber-risk/reality-defender-wins-rsac-innovation-sandbox The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos