New York State invests $5 million in green energy insurance innovations





New York State's $5 million Insurance Innovation Award is now accepting applications.

The new program, supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), will award awards for “the development and implementation of new insurance solutions that promote and increase the adoption of energy transition technologies.” At least he will have five winners selected.

“This program was created to support increased research and development activity that expands the affordability and accessibility of energy-related technologies and closes the gap between science, engineering, and underwriting approaches.” Innovation said Charlie Sidoti, executive director of hub Innsure. We are running a prize contest.

The state wants to address concerns that many of the technologies needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 are still in the early stages of commercialization and therefore difficult to guarantee.

The clean energy asset insurance market alone is expected to reach $15 billion by 2030, and there are opportunities to create new energy transition products and policies in home and auto insurance, according to the sponsors. claims.

Award applicants can be for-profit or non-profit organizations, but their proposed solutions must demonstrate a path to financial independence. Applicants can be located anywhere in the world. However, from the start date of the subsidy he must demonstrate that he can bring the insurance product or policy to market in New York within 18 months.

As a program manager, InnSure, based in Cambridge, Mass., works with insurers and agents that can research, develop and test new insurance products and select winners.

Once winners are announced, InnSure will support their transition to an in-market insurance solution for up to 18 months. Support services include activities such as guidance on raising risk capital and New York State regulatory approvals. Access to business, technology and insurance consultants. and an in-person summit for networking opportunities.

Non-binding Letters of Intent must be submitted by May 27th. The application period closes on July 22nd. Complete application requirements and benefit allocation details are available on the webpage.

This innovation program is one of several New York State initiatives created to address climate change.

This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched a voluntary climate action pilot program for hospitals. The program provides premium credits of up to $1 million to New York State Insurance Fund-insured hospitals that commit to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and increasing resilience to extreme weather events by 2050. , to help mitigate climate-related hazards that contribute to rapid climate change. Increase in workplace injuries and illnesses.

