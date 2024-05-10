Humanity in Technology Education – The Simmons Voice





“This made me think about how dehumanizing computer science education is,” I wrote, then deleted all the letters. I love coding, but I hate the culture surrounding it. I started interning with him as a multimedia designer at the age of 13 and served as the designer for all of his projects over the years. However, to the surprise of many, I pivoted to computer science before college, leaving behind the creative path that had established my connections. However, the connection with the need for creativity in technology does exist.

In a recent email exchange, an engineer criticized an upcoming event as “too unprofessional” in response to the pink and purple color palette I designed and approved as event director. This incident reminded me of a similar experience in one of the few programming classes I took before starting college, where someone dismissed a character as “too girly” to be turned into a video game. Ta.

These incidents are not isolated. Similar stories abound across the tech industry, where expressions of femininity often raise skeptical eyebrows. The impact is clear. The technology sector, which thrives on innovation, discourages diverse perspectives and reinforces narrow views about who belongs. As the Scientific American article points out: It's the culture of these areas and how they exclude women and girls. ”

One of the root causes lies in how computer science is portrayed and taught. Traditionally, STEM education has prioritized hard skills like coding and systems design while neglecting equally important soft skills. This approach not only creates a false sense of what attributes are valuable in the tech industry, but also discourages people from bringing different skills. The failure here is not just in attendance, which can leave students feeling excluded, but in the core educational philosophy itself.

Workplace culture can also perpetuate these stereotypes. Many companies, intentionally or not, foster an environment where only certain types of people feel welcome or valued. This could be due to biased hiring, team dynamics that prioritize loud voices over collaboration, or a lack of support for people who don't fit the technology view.

I will be graduating in May of this year, and throughout my academic career, I have not had a single professor or mentor who is similar to me. Even though I continued to have conflicts tied to my identity, I often felt like my identity was erased the moment I stepped into the classroom. This contradiction forced me to look for motivation beyond the academic environment. But it doesn't have to be this way.

We can change the way we teach computer science, starting with more inclusive educational practices and curricula that respect diverse interests. Positive role models who break down stereotypes in the tech industry can inspire and mentor underrepresented groups to pursue careers in this field. Companies can foster a more inclusive culture by implementing inclusive hiring practices and creating a supportive environment for women and minorities.

Educators should adopt instructional methods that encourage all students to explore and enjoy coding. Employers should evaluate and improve their workplace culture to ensure it welcomes and supports a diverse workforce. And as individuals, we all need to challenge stereotypes and advocate for inclusivity in technology.

Embracing a broader definition of what it means to be technologically proficient reflects the reality of industry needs. The best technology solutions are created by bringing together different perspectives and disciplines. From design thinking to project management, the most innovative projects are those that encourage diversity of thought and expression.

Technology is not just about building systems. It's about building community. Only by valuing all perspectives can we truly innovate and create a field that works for everyone. Humanity is not just an appendage. It is essential to our progress.

