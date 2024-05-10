Apple revamps Siri to catch up with chatbot competitors





Apple's software chief decided early last year that Siri, the company's virtual assistant, needed a brain transplant.

The decision came after executives Craig Federighi and John Gianandrea spent several weeks testing ChatGPT, OpenAI's new chatbot. Siri looks outdated because its products use generative artificial intelligence that can write poetry, create computer code, and answer complex questions, said the company, which was not authorized to speak publicly about its operations. said two people familiar with the matter.

Siri, introduced in 2011 as the original virtual assistant on every iPhone, was for years limited to individual requests and couldn't follow conversations. This is a question that is often misunderstood. ChatGPT, on the other hand, knew when someone asked you what the weather was like in San Francisco and you replied, “How's it in New York?” The user wanted a different prediction.

The realization that new technology has leapfrogged Siri has set in motion the tech giant's most significant realignment in more than a decade. Determined to keep up with the tech industry's AI race, Apple has made Generate AI a tentpole project, a special label within the company that he uses to organize employees around once-in-a-decade initiatives. is created.

Apple will introduce improvements to the company that are more conversational and versatile at its annual developer conference on June 10, according to three people familiar with the company's efforts who were not authorized to speak publicly. The company plans to release a new version of Siri and showcase its AI efforts. Siris' underlying technology will include a new generative AI system that allows you to chat with questions rather than answering them one by one.

The Siri update is at the forefront of a broader effort to bring generative AI across Apple's business. The company is also adding more memory to his iPhone this year to support new Siri features. The company is also discussing licensing complementary AI models to power chatbots from several companies, including Google, Cohere, and OpenAI.

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

Apple executives are concerned that new AI technology could replace the iPhone's iOS software as the primary operating system, threatening the company's dominance in the global smartphone market. This was said by two people familiar with Apple's leadership's thinking. speak in public. The new technology could also undermine Apple's App Store, which generates about $24 billion in annual revenue and creates an ecosystem of AI apps called agents that can order Uber rides and make calendar reservations.

Apple also worries that if it fails to develop its own AI system, the iPhone could become a dumb brick compared to other technologies. It's unclear how many people use Siri on a regular basis, but the iPhone currently accounts for 85% of global smartphone profits, generating more than $200 billion in sales.

That sense of crisis contributed to Apple's decision to cancel a $10 billion project to develop self-driving cars and redeploy hundreds of engineers to work on AI, another big bet.

Apple is also considering developing servers powered by iPhone and Mac processors, two of the people said. By doing so, Apple could potentially save costs and ensure consistency between the tools used for processes in the cloud and on devices.

Rather than competing directly with ChatGPT by releasing a chatbot with features such as writing poetry, Apple is aiming to set timers, create and add calendar events, according to three people familiar with ChatGPT's work. The company is focusing on making Siri better at handling tasks it already does. Add items to your grocery list. You may also be able to summarize text messages.

Apple plans to promote the improved Siri as more private than competing AI services because it processes requests on the iPhone rather than remotely in a data center. This strategy also saves you money. Because of the cost of cloud computing, OpenAI spends about 12 cents for the roughly 1,000 words his ChatGPT generates.

(The New York Times sued OpenAI and its partner Microsoft in December for copyright infringement of news content related to AI systems.)

But Apple faces risks because it relies on a small AI system inside the iPhone, rather than a large AI system stored in data centers. Research has shown that smaller AI systems are more likely to make errors known as hallucinations than larger AI systems.

Siri co-founder Tom Gruber, who worked at Apple until 2018, said it was always the vision for Siri to have a conversational interface that understood language and context, but it was a challenge. . Now that technology has changed, he says, that's the way it should be. You can do a better job. As long as you don't give a uniform answer, you should be able to avoid trouble.

Apple has several advantages in the AI ​​race, including more than 2 billion devices in use around the world to which it can distribute its AI products. It also has a strong semiconductor team that has produced sophisticated chips that can power AI tasks such as facial recognition.

But over the past decade, Apple has struggled to develop a comprehensive AI strategy, and Siri hasn't seen much improvement since its introduction. The appeal of the company's smart HomePod speaker has been dampened by the Assistant's inability to consistently perform simple tasks like responding to song requests.

John Berkey, who worked on Siri for two years before founding the generative AI platform Brighten.ai, said the Siri team hasn't gotten the attention or resources that other groups within Apple have. Ta. Each division of the company, such as software and hardware, operates independently of each other and only shares limited information. But to be successful, you need to incorporate AI into your products.

It's not in the apple's DNA, Birkey says. That's a blind spot.

Apple has also struggled to recruit and retain top AI researchers. Over the years, the company has acquired AI companies led by leaders in the field, each of which exited after a few years.

There are various reasons for their departure, but one factor is Apple's secrecy. The company publishes fewer papers on its own AI research than Google, Meta, and Microsoft, and doesn't attend conferences like its competitors.

Researchers say: What other options do I have? Can I go back to academia? Can I go to a research institute or somewhere else where I can work a little more outside? Ruslan Sarakhatdinov, a leading AI researcher, said he left Apple in 2020 and returned to Carnegie Mellon University.

In recent months, Apple has been publishing an increasing number of AI papers. But prominent AI researchers have questioned the value of the papers, saying they create the impression of meaningful research rather than providing an example of what Apple could bring to market. It states that there is.

Tsu-Jui Fu, an Apple intern and AI doctoral student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, wrote one of Apple's recent AI papers. He spent last summer developing a system for editing photos using written commands rather than Photoshop tools. He said that Apple supported the project by providing his GPU needed to train the system, but that he had no interaction with his AI team working on Apple products.

He said he has interviewed for full-time jobs at Adobe and Nvidia, but plans to return to Apple after graduation. Because he thinks he can make a bigger difference there.

Although AI products and research are emerging at Apple, most companies are very mature, Fu said in an interview with the Times. At Apple, you have more room to lead projects rather than just being part of a team that does things.

