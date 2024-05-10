Iridium-sprinkled manganese: a breakthrough in green hydrogen production





Researchers have reported a new method that reduces the amount of iridium needed to produce hydrogen from water by 95% without changing the rate of hydrogen production. This breakthrough could revolutionize our ability to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen and help usher in a carbon-neutral hydrogen economy. As the world transitions away from a fossil fuel-based energy economy, many are betting that hydrogen will become the dominant energy currency. However, producing “green” hydrogen without using fossil fuels is not yet possible at the scale we need, as it requires iridium, an extremely rare metal. In a study published May 10 in the journal Science, researchers led by Ryuhei Nakamura of the RIKEN Center for Environmental and Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan found that they could reduce the amount of iridium needed for the reaction without changing its reaction rate. reported a new method that reduces the amount of iridium by 95%. Production of hydrogen. This breakthrough could revolutionize our ability to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen and help usher in a carbon-neutral hydrogen economy.

With 70% of the world covered in water, hydrogen is truly a renewable energy source. However, it is not yet possible to extract hydrogen from water on a scale comparable to fossil fuel-based energy production. Current global energy production is approximately 18 terawatts. This means that an average of about 18 trillion watts of electricity is being produced around the world at any given time. To be able to replace fossil fuels with environmentally friendly energy production methods, we must be able to achieve the same energy production rates.

An environmentally friendly way to extract hydrogen from water is an electrochemical reaction that requires a catalyst. The best catalysts for this reaction, those that give the highest rate and most consistent hydrogen production, are rare metals, with iridium being the best. However, the shortage of iridium is a big problem. “Iridium is so rare that it is estimated that 40 years' worth of iridium would be needed to scale up global hydrogen production to terawatts,” said co-first author Shuang Kong.

The Biofunctional Catalysis Research Team at RIKEN CSRS is trying to find other ways to circumvent the iridium bottleneck and produce hydrogen at high speeds over long periods of time. In the long term, they hope to develop new catalysts based on common earth metals that are more sustainable. In fact, a team of researchers recently succeeded in stabilizing the production of green hydrogen at relatively high levels using manganese oxide as a catalyst. However, achieving industrial-level production with this method is still years away.

“We need a way to bridge the gap between rare metals and common metal-based electrolysers so that we can gradually transition to fully sustainable green hydrogen over many years,” says Nakamura. Current research is doing just that by combining manganese and iridium. The researchers found that by spreading individual iridium atoms over manganese oxide so that they do not touch each other or clump together, hydrogen production in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers is the same as using electrolysers. Found that speed is maintained. Only Iridium, but Iridium he has been reduced by 95%.

Using the new catalyst, hydrogen could be produced continuously for more than 3000 hours (approximately 4 months) at an efficiency of 82% without deterioration. “The unexpected interaction between manganese oxide and iridium was the key to our success,” says co-author Ailong Li. “This is because the iridium resulting from this interaction was in the rare and highly active +6 oxidation state.”

Nakamura believes that the level of hydrogen production achieved with the new catalyst is likely to be commercially viable soon. “We expect our catalyst to be easily translated into practical applications, which will immediately improve the capabilities of his current PEM electrolyzers,” he says.

The team has started working with industry partners and has already been able to improve upon the initial iridium-manganese catalyst. Going forward, RIKEN CSRS researchers plan to continue studying the specific chemical interactions between iridium and manganese oxide in the hopes of further reducing the amount of iridium needed. At the same time, they continue to collaborate with industrial partners and plan to introduce and test new catalysts on an industrial scale in the near future.

