NYSCC Chairman talks about Supplier Day trends etc.





During NYSCC Supplier Day, we interviewed Dr. Amber Evans to learn more about the key takeaways from this year's conference.

We first spoke to Dr. Evans about the innovation that caught her attention on the show floor. That included “a number of ingredients with a sustainability story,” she shared. As an example, she explained that upcycled and biotechnological ingredients offer “some opportunities to dig into the science and improve the product” behind the formulation process.

Such innovations were on display in the Inspiration Zone, highlighting raw materials such as dsm-firmenich's Eterwell Youth, which incorporates regenerative agriculture into its supply chain. Sustainability was a key trend at this year's show, as suppliers continue to move towards more natural ingredient options in product formulations, and advances in biotechnology continue to drive this evolution.

A focus on the impact of scientific testing and research was also one of the key takeaways for Dr. Evans from day one of the Suppliers Day Show. “This industry is very science-driven, and we are seeing more data being showcased to show the unique performance of ingredients. We are also seeing more service providers offering ingredient testing services,” she said. Ta. She shared that this also includes consumer testing.

Dr. Evans also highlighted NYSCC's upcoming efforts to further enhance networking and leadership opportunities in the cosmetics and personal care products industry. One such initiative is the recently launched NYSCC Internship Program, which provides 10 students with summer internships with ingredient suppliers, contract manufacturers and brands in the beauty industry, and some students are given an opportunity to pursue a career in the cosmetics industry. She said it will provide “their first exposure to the world.”

NYSCC also offers educational programs throughout the rest of the year, and more information about these programs can be found on the organization's website.

