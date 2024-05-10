Arcade1Up arcade game maker responds to Apple iPad ad “Crush”





Apple's new iPad Pro ad has gone viral online, not necessarily for good reason, but it also drew attention to the company, which smashed one of the objects with a giant hydraulic press.

“Crash!” Arcade1Up's three-quarter scale retro arcade game machine makes a cameo appearance in this commercial, with a fictional game title (“Space Imploder”) on the top. The machine's screen flashes “Game Over” and it gets destroyed by an industrial press along with dozens of other things including musical instruments, televisions, record players, paint tubes, cameras, emoji stress balls, and either the game is over or not. will be generated. New ultra-thin iPad.

“I was surprised to see one of the Arcade1Up Midway Legacy machines being rewrapped. [and] blown away by the recent iPad Pro ad,” David McIntosh, head of brand communications at Arcade1Up, said in a statement to Variety.

The tech giant's ad was meant to be a lighthearted show of how the new iPad packs all this into a slim, shiny board. However, it sparked an immediate backlash from Hugh Grant and other Hollywood filmmakers, who saw it as glorifying literal destruction. About human creativity. On Thursday, Apple apologized for the incident, saying in part: I'm sorry for missing the point in this video. ”

Of course, Arcade1Up does not intend to waste some kind of crisis and tries to attract attention by playing an unexpected attention-grabbing role in advertising in order to sell its products.

On Friday, the company shared a video on Instagram teasing the iPad Pro, saying, “Crush those annoying ads and notifications. Play arcade games the way they're meant to be played!” A man is shown fiddling with an oversized tablet before giving up and starting to play Pac-Man on an Arcade1Up machine.

“We share the creative community's sentiments about this 'misdirection' of advertising content, and believe that a true arcade game involves not just holding a tablet, but standing up with a joystick in hand. I believe in it,” said Arcade1Up's McIntosh. “This moment sparks a positive conversation about the authentic arcade experience, and we will continue to celebrate and champion it.”

Miami-based Tastemakers is the company behind the Arcade1Up brand. This game console features classic titles like NFL Blitz Legends, Street Fighter, It says it will provide an “arcade experience.” , Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Big Buck Hunter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/digital/news/apple-ipad-ad-retro-arcade-game-maker-responds-1235999133/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos