Welcome to the AI ​​dystopia no one asked for, brought to you by Silicon Valley





Editor's note: A version of this article was published in the CNN Business Nightcap newsletter. Sign up for free here to receive it in your inbox.

New York CNN —

A few weeks ago, I rewatched Jurassic Park for probably the 10th time since the movie was released 30 years ago. (As a side note, he actually holds up 10/10. No notes.)

Early in the plot, when the guests are discussing their impressions of the park, Jeff Goldblums' character (also a 10/10, just perfect) strips out everything about dinosaurs and transforms it into a modern Start your speech so far-sighted that you can map it to the discussion. artificial intelligence.

John, don't you see that what you're doing here is dangerous? The power of genes is the most terrifying force the planet has ever seen, but you wield it like a child who finds his father's gun. You lean on the shoulders of geniuses to accomplish something as quickly as possible. You stood on top of it, and before you even knew what you had, you patented it, packaged it, stuck it on a plastic lunch box, and now you're selling it. .

And then comes the line that inspired thousands of memes. “Scientists were so focused on whether they could do it that they didn't stop to think about whether they should do it.”

Naturally, the group's skeptics are dismissed as Luddites, and the film continues. (Spoiler alert: The Luddites were right!)

There are many AI skeptics, not necessarily part of the fringe tinfoil hat crowd, who are begging Silicon Valley to take a break before unleashing AI on the world.

But technology companies, faced with the most powerful computing revolution in a generation, are running around like kids who just found their father's gun.

See here: Apple and Google certainly deserve a lot of credit for the innovations they bring to the world, but more recently they've been leveraging AI-powered features to help sell the latest tablets and smartphones. doing. After all, injecting AI into your company's pitch deck is a surefire way to communicate to shareholders that your company is on the cutting edge, ensuring that your company actually develops proprietary technologies that will matter for years to come. It helps distract from the fact that you don't.

But in marketing these new devices, Apple and Google lost track of their strategy.

This week, Apple's new iPad ad made headlines for all the wrong reasons. This spot depicts a giant industrial hydraulic press slowly crushing a collection of objects representing the human creative experience. There's a piano, a record player blasting Sonny & Cher's 1972 hit “All I Ever Need Is You,” paint cans, books, and a Space Invaders arcade. console, trumpet. The music bounces as the machine switches on and destroys everything. Then, an important fact becomes clear. Apple's new iPad is the thinnest and most powerful yet, all thanks to its latest AI chip.

The outrage spread quickly and furiously online.

This is the most honest metaphor for what tech companies are doing to artists, musicians, creators, writers, and filmmakers. Exploit them, use them, underpay them, take everything from them, and say it's all their making, writes filmmaker Asif Kapadia in X.

If you thought this iPad ad was weird, you should have seen the first cut, in which actor and producer Luke Burnett shot some of our favorite characters side by side.

Apple issued an unusual apology Thursday for the ad, telling AdAge that our goal has always been to celebrate the myriad ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. I'm sorry I missed the point in this video.

Earlier this week, CEO Tim Cook said Apple's tremendously powerful M4 chip will power the company's new AI tools. In other words, “Wall Street, check it out!” People don't buy our stuff that much, but wait until they add bots.

Meanwhile, who's been flooded with Google Pixel ads showing people using their smartphone's AI photo-editing software to fool their online followers?

In these ads, a guy who can't dunk a basketball himself uses a trampoline to reach the rim, then edits the trampoline. An imperfect group selfie captures everyone's best angle, creating a composite image of a moment that never happened. A father playfully throws his child into the air and then edits the image, for reasons we still don't know, to make it appear as if the child has risen several inches higher into the air.

This is where Google is going. See what we can do. Without any remorse for how pointless it is. It's distortion for distortion's sake at best. At worst, it is a distortion meant to condition the public to be calm about the idea of ​​visual misinformation.

Smartphones and tablets were invented to improve our life experience and make it easier to leave the house and go to the beach or meet up with friends. It's a great camera and computer combination that fits right in your pocket.

In theory, AI could make our phones and tablets even more useful, doing all the boring tasks we don't want to do, like summarizing all your new emails or filtering out junk emails. Act as a virtual assistant. AI advocates say that in the not-too-distant future, you can simply ask Siri or Google to order your regular breakfast at a coffee shop near your office and say, “I'll pick it up in 10 minutes.” The world will come true. Please do just that.

But we weren't there yet. And so far, consumer applications of AI have been both overwhelming and dystopian.

Distorted images can be harmless social media fodder until they become propaganda spread by malicious parties.

Apple is expected to unveil its own ChatGPT-like tools that could revolutionize internet searches. But generative AI bots are prone to giving wrong answers and experiencing hallucinations, running out of human-generated data for the robot to learn from, and creating its own unique sources like a snake eating its own synthetic text. No one seems to know what happens when we start scraping together synthetic text. tail.

Jeff Goldblums of AI Debate, which includes the industry's own pioneers, isn't necessarily saying we need to suffocate AI and pretend it never existed. Most of them are friendly neighborhood skeptics walking around saying, “Hey, should we really do that?”

Obviously, we weren't invited to Apple or Google's marketing conferences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/10/business/ai-dystopia-silicon-valley-nightcap/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos