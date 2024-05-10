The enemies running Microsoft and Google's AI operations have a history





Suleiman, the son of a taxi driver, and Hassabis, a young chess prodigy, both grew up in different parts of north London.

The two are eight years apart, and Mr. Hassabis had already earned a degree in computer science from Cambridge University when he met Suleiman in the mid-1990s.

By 2010, the two co-founded DeepMind with fellow researcher Shane Legg. Then less than four years later, Google acquired the company for more than $500 million.

With Hassabis at the helm, Google DeepMind is at the forefront of Google's AI push.

Meanwhile, Suleiman, who will leave Google in 2022, will lead Microsoft's AI efforts.

From childhood friends to two of AI's most important players, two Londoners find themselves on opposite sides of an increasingly tense race between Big Tech's oldest rivals .

deep rivalry

Hassabis and Suleiman appear to view their relationship somewhat differently.

The young co-founder spent much of his career in the shadow of Hassabis, first at DeepMind and then at Google after acquiring an AI startup.

In an interview with the New York Times, Mr. Suleiman described his relationship with Mr. Hassabis as a “friendly and respectful rivalry.”

In a separate interview, Hassabis completely denied the idea of ​​a rivalry with his former business partner. “Most of what he learned about AI came from working with me over the years,” Hassabis told the newspaper about Suleiman.

The two have worked together at DeepMind for over nine years. During that time, Hassabis served as the company's public face and CEO, largely leading the company's high-profile acquisition deal with Google.

Eric Schmidt, Google's CEO at the time of the acquisition, told Fast Company last year that he became acquainted with Suleiman after spending significant time with Hassabis.

“At the time, I didn't realize how good of an engineer he was, because he was so blown away by Demis, in the sense that he was kind of in Demis's shadow,” Schmidt said. . “But I think in the last few years he has come out of the shadows.”

At DeepMind, Mr. Suleiman first served as Chief Product Officer and later as Head of Applied AI. In 2020, he finally joined Google, DeepMind's parent company, as vice president of AI product management and policy.

But Suleiman's definitive attempt to step out of Hassabis' shadow came when he left Google in 2022 to co-found Inflection AI.

Just two years later, Inflection was acquired by Microsoft, and Suleyman became the company's CEO of AI.

“Pretty unforgiving.”

Suleiman's tenure at DeepMind was not without controversy, with the DeepMind co-founder leaving Google in early 2022 to join venture capital firm Greylock Partners.

In a podcast interview on Greylock's website, Mr. Suleiman said when asked about complaints about his management style that he had “really failed.”

Suleiman described himself as “very demanding and quite persistent”, adding: “I think that created an environment where people basically had pretty unreasonable expectations about what to deliver and when, and ended up being pretty demanding. And that's why some people… It created a very difficult environment.”

london calling

One of Suleyman's first moves as Microsoft's new head of AI was to launch an AI hub in London, where Google DeepMind is also based.

The move is part of a broader AI talent war between tech companies and sets the stage for a broader battle with Mr. Suleiman's old company.

“There is a huge pool of AI talent and expertise in the UK, and Microsoft AI will be making significant long-term investment in the region as we begin hiring the best AI scientists and engineers for this new AI hub. ,” Suleiman wrote. In the announcement.

The move could be a smart one for Microsoft, as big tech companies take notice of Google's high-quality AI talent pool.

Microsoft already has a presence in London, but the fact that the new hub is AI-focused and run by DeepMind's co-founders won't escape Hassabis' attention.

Representatives for Hassabis and Suleiman did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-microsoft-ai-demis-hassabis-mustafa-suleyman-deepmind-history-relationship-2024-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos