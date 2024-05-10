US vs. Google: The price of victory.Summary of closing argument





Elise Phillips May 10, 2024

Public Knowledge Policy Counsel Elise Phillips watched closing arguments in the Justice Department's landmark U.S. v. Google case live from the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse. Check out the summaries of Weeks 1 and 4 of opening arguments.

Last week, I revisited the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse to watch closing arguments in US v. Google (2020), the Department of Justice's antitrust case against Google in the search and search advertising markets. Due to the court's very strict confidentiality rules, no one could observe the trial unless they were in the building and followed the court's rules prohibiting the use of electronic devices. However, unlike during opening arguments, the court allowed members of the bench to observe the trial. This is likely due to noise from the media and civil society groups that the proceedings are not sufficiently accessible to the public. Despite these changes, we found that the heavily edited exhibits displayed on large television screens for audience viewing still left much to be desired.

Closing arguments were held over two days, with Justice Amit Mehta weighing in on the merits of both parties' arguments. Here's a quick summary:

Day 1: Search

The Justice Department highlighted Google's decisions to violate privacy and create more targeted ads as evidence of Google's monopoly power. The Justice Department argued that Google's avoidance of rolling out Incognito Mode shows that the company has the freedom to innovate without competitive pressure. Judge Mehta pushed this argument hard, and the department's argument seemed to imply that Google wasn't innovative enough, but that's difficult to prove. Although there was not much dispute about Google's dominance in general search, Judge Mehta asked for further explanation of how Google concluded there were no barriers to entry into the market. Google argued that specialized search engines such as travel and social media sites are suitable competitors, and that with heavy investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, the barrier to entry into search is lower than ever. . However, Google's dominance in the already highly concentrated artificial intelligence market proves against this latter point. Additionally, the discussion highlighted governments saying that size remains a major barrier to entry, not just in general search, but also in broader innovation.

A common phrase I heard throughout Google's discussions here was “we were winning.” Google claims that the superiority of its products has legitimately earned it a dominant position in the search field. Additionally, Google said that it is legal for companies that have acquired exclusive rights to exercise them (given their obligations to shareholders). However, the government reacted strongly to this. If Google is truly a great product, why does it need to enter into a restrictive agreement with Android to ensure that Google Search remains the Android default? Should we pay our competitor Apple billions of dollars to make Google Search the default search engine on the iPhone?

Day 2: Search ads

The government discussed Google's monopoly power in search and text advertising, saying its pricing structure hurt advertisers. Specifically, the department focused on the lack of transparency in Google's pricing mechanism and search ad auction process. The government's explanation of Google's deliberate pricing practices specifically accused Google of employing a process known as “squashing,” in which it swaps winners and runners-up in auctions to drive up prices. Similarly, his Polyjuice program at Google makes lower bidders look like higher bidders, inflating prices and thus artificially boosting Google's profits. In response, Google argues that its pricing mechanism supports product quality and that if the same bidder continues to win, the quality of products and advertising may decline, leading to less innovation. He said it would create fairness in the bidding process.

Justice Mehta asked an interesting question regarding transparency. Does it matter that auction participants don't know how pricing mechanisms work when they also don't know how pricing mechanisms work on competing advertising platforms? In an ideal world , a more competitive market will exist and we will be able to observe whether increased transparency in advertising pricing will be of significant benefit to auction participants. But Google's dominance in this market and beyond is ironclad. It is not possible to observe whether transparency is a byproduct of competitive pressures.

next step

It's difficult to seek redress when dealing with large corporations that control so much of our daily lives. Google's control over access to information is a prime example. After closing arguments, the baton was passed to Judge Mehta to make the final decision on each claim. But even then, it is impossible to predict the impact of his decision until the court establishes the necessary remedies (possibly several months from now).

We should not wait for the outcome of litigation to make necessary amendments to antitrust laws. Congress can now pass strong legislative proposals to strengthen antitrust enforcement and give government agencies the resources they need to combat modern anticompetitive harms. Similarly, given that technological innovations such as AI often outpace legislation, there is a need for a dedicated digital regulator with the technical expertise to research new and innovative technologies and prevent further market consolidation. Is required.

