



Before there was an app for that, there was Snake. And Snake reigned supreme for years, until one day in January 2007, when Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone. The app has been in our pockets ever since. Are we becoming healthier, happier and more productive? Some people don't think we are and are replacing their smartphones with dumb phones.

Today, Claire Byrne reporter Brian O'Connell says a small but growing number of phone users want to go back to the days when they could make phone calls and send text messages. I spent time researching. And play Snake. Brian joined Colm O Mongan to share what he had learned.

“Nine out of 10 phones sold are still smartphones, so we don't want to overstate this. We want to put a phone in your pocket with multiple apps and be connected 24/7. There's a big demand…but there's a growing demand for older phones that don't have features, albeit in a niche.”

One new product Brian mentioned that attempts to address this trend is the BoringPhone. Its upcoming second-generation model carries the slogan “Get out of your phone and into your life.” Nokia is, yes, still selling it, but it offers a number of smartphone-like smartphones with no features for people who want to cut down on their social media usage.

Mr Brian told Mr Colm that he had spoken to Michael Donohoe, who works in the telephone industry in Cavan, and told him that there had been an increase in demand for things other than smartphones, particularly in recent years.

“Lately, we've actually seen more people coming in to get Danphones, and I see people being a lot happier because of it.”

Many of the people who ask questions about the broken cell phones Michael sees skew older, but there are also many merchants and farmers. The price of current smartphones often exceeds 1,000 euros, so if you work on a construction site, you might want to carry around a smartphone that will cost less than 100 euros to replace if you fall from a third-floor scaffolding. Not surprising. Michael says dumb phones are quieter. He says he should know because he owns a dumb phone himself.

“I have a separate work number for myself and I put it on a little basic button on my Nokia 105. [his smartphone] I always try to rely on myself when I get lifted or the screen cracks. ”

Michael needs a smartphone for work-related WhatsApp, but Brian also spoke to people who have taken the plunge and ditched their smartphones. Art student Jody Abernathy told Brian how he came to have a feature phone and why he continues to use it.

“I actually broke my phone, it broke, and I said, 'No more. I'm not going to get another one.'” So I went to the phone store and got a little Nokia for 70 euros. I put it in. ”

Since the phone doesn't have WhatsApp, Jodi sends an SMS text message instead. Using his phone is surprisingly easy.

“I use it to send text messages, set my morning alarm, and make phone calls. That's about it.”

There are no bells or whistles. Jody seems happy with her choice. Will it work for everyone? Brian also spoke with psychologist Dr. Marie Coyne, who said a lot of people are talking about phone use.

“I think that's a real concern for people of all ages. For everyone, we're not only worried about teenagers, but we're also worried about ourselves as adults. So… You know, downgrading it to something like an older type.'' I don't think that would happen if there were a lot of cell phones. Also, a person will probably be able to access important parts of his work on his computer without having to access it 24 hours a day in his pocket. ”

Dr. Coyne says some people switch to dumbphones because they're trying to limit their movements. However, if you're not ready to give up your smartphone, there are other solutions as well.

“You can do that, just like you can monitor your daily usage or limit access. I do that with my kids too. I thought I'd do it myself, because if you think about it, these social media companies spend billions of dollars trying to steal our attention and distract us. That is a real concern.”

Is smartphone use an addiction? The research is still in its early stages and has not yet been classified. Brian asks if Dr. Coyne is likely to give up his smartphone. Not really, the answer is:

“I don't think so, but I think I'm going to try to limit the amount of time I spend on apps, just like I do with my kids, because I think that's fair.”

That's the opinion of experts. If you think you can live without WhatsApp, selfies, email, the internet, and social media, you might as well ditch your smartphone. A snake is waiting for you.

Click above to listen to Colm and Brian's full conversation.

