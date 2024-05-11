What do people pay and is it worth it?





Rent prices have increased by 30% since the pandemic began. Sticker shock is especially bad in America's most expensive cities.

According to a recent report from real estate data site Zumper, the national median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,487 a month, but it has soared to $4,280 in New York and $2,300 in Los Angeles.

CNBC Make It asked residents in their 20s and 30s in New York and Los Angeles about how much they pay in rent and whether they actually think they're getting their money's worth. Here's what they said:

$3,000 for a 650-square-foot apartment in New York City: 'Absolutely not worth it'

New Yorkers are generally willing to pay more for more space and amenities, such as a private rooftop or gym. But even if their apartment ticks everything off their wish list, residents say they are paying too much in rent.

Mia pays $3,500 a month for a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, which she shares with a roommate.

“I overpaid, but it's a beautiful apartment,” she told CNBC Make It. “She has two bedrooms and there's a gym in the building, but there's no doubt that she spends too much of her salary on rent. The rent here is really insane.”

Outside of Manhattan, rent is nowhere more affordable. Shane pays him $3,000 to rent a one-bedroom, 650-square-foot apartment in the Bronx.

“My building has a lounge, rooftop and gym, but we get a lot of car break-ins,” he says. “I have a car, so I'm always looking outside.” [onto the street], I'm getting anxious and trying to make sure my car is okay. ”

He says his rent is “absolutely worthless.” But he appreciates the amenities, the five-minute walk to the subway, and how convenient it is to get to Manhattan.

“If I lived [Manhattan]“I would probably spend $4,000 to $5,000 for what I have now,” Shane added. “So that’s the best you can get in New York City.”

Walkability in LA and the premium of living alone: ​​”I'm just happy”

Los Angeles attracts ambitious people looking to succeed, and Angelenos are willing to pay top dollar to be part of the action.

Christopher pays $1,700 for an apartment in a walkable neighborhood. It's a good price for L.A., he says, but “compared to Nashville, where I just moved, it was definitely a bang for the buck.” [there]. ”

Still, paying to live in LA means furthering his music career as a songwriter and producer. “There's always a trade-off.”

For some people, expensive rent is worth it for the peace of living alone.

Hannah, who is in her late 20s, says her monthly rent of $2,850 is 100% worth it for living alone in a spacious one-bedroom apartment. Her unit is equipped with a washer/dryer, allows street parking, and provides easy access to the Runyon Canyon, where you can often hike.

“Living alone is obviously very expensive,” she says, but being able to do so “changes your mental stability and your emotions.” [state]. I'm happier in my own safe environment. ”

It doesn't require much space either. Maggie pays her $2,087 for her one-room apartment. “The bed is away from the kitchen, so that's all you need,” she says.

Many people are willing to pay even more. Bree, 24, lives with her boyfriend, who paid her nearly $8,000 for a four-bedroom unit with a washer/dryer, three patios, and a manicured lawn. Masu.

“I think it's worth it,” she says. “Technically, it shouldn't be that expensive.” But, “This is LA. It's expensive here.”

