16 New Ivy Tech Training Center to be built in the Technology Innovation District





INDIANAPOLIS 16 Tech Community Corporation and Ivy Tech Community College announced on May 8 that the new Ivy Tech Manufacturing Innovation Training Center, supported by Eli Lilly and Company, will be a hub of facilities, programs and resources that support innovation-driven entrepreneurship and technology. We are excited to announce that we are joining the growing 16 Tech ecosystem. – Enabling Indiana's advanced manufacturing and life sciences industry. The lab is expected to open in summer 2024 within the Emerging Manufacturing Collaboration Center (EMC2) at 16 Tech.

The Ivy Tech Manufacturing Innovation Training Center serves as a biopharmaceutical training center for Lilly and other companies operating at the intersection of health, advanced manufacturing, and technology.

“The Ivy Tech Innovation in Manufacturing Training Center adds a critical resource to the growing education, workforce and talent programs available at 16 Tech, and will provide access to advanced industries,” said Emily Krueger, president and CEO of 16 Tech. “We will support you on your path to employment.” The role of 16 Techs is to ensure the awareness and accessibility of these resources to the diverse workforce living near the 16 Tech Innovation District, and the availability of comprehensive wrap-around services that reduce barriers to employment. That's it.

The Ivy Tech Manufacturing Innovation Training Center works with Lilly Scholars, high-achieving Ivy Tech students who plan to pursue a career in pharmaceutical manufacturing after earning a certificate or associate degree in fields such as industrial technology and industrial technology. and serves as a learning hub. Smart Manufacturing and Digital Integration (SMDI). Ivy Techs' new Smart Manufacturing Digital Integration (SMDI) degree is the nation's first associate degree that trains students to earn a certification that demonstrates competency in the exciting world of autonomous systems integration. This new generation of automation offers a great career where you can continue learning as technology grows.

The Ivy Tech Manufacturing Innovation Training Center will open doors of opportunity for people who want to change lives by creating medicines and products that people around the world need, Ivy Tech said. said Molly Dodge, community college senior vice president of workforce and careers. This state-of-the-art space provides Lilly Scholars with the hands-on, experiential learning opportunities they need to master future technologies and lead Indiana companies into the next era of advanced manufacturing innovation and excellence. To do.

The new lab will be fully automated using a state-of-the-art integrated training system from Amatorol, a Jeffersonville-based world leader in skills-based, interactive technical learning. Its comprehensive training solutions address industry needs for teaching practical skills in modern Industry 4.0 automation systems.

The Ivy Tech Manufacturing Innovation Training Center is designed to attract and prepare a diverse workforce for careers in advanced manufacturing, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical manufacturing. The lab aims to connect neighbors in the 16 Techs area to high-quality education and training opportunities that lead to in-demand, high-paying jobs. This partnership highlights our shared commitment to locating key training and innovation assets near where our diverse workforce lives to reduce barriers to entry into the industries of the future.

Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing, said the training center will help advance manufacturing careers in Indiana and contribute to Lilly's ability to meet global demand for pharmaceutical products. . We appreciate the strong collaboration between industry, academia, and government in Indiana to make this happen.

The Ivy Tech Manufacturing Innovation Training Center is supported by Eli Lilly and Company, 16 Tech Community Corporation, and Indiana Economy Development Corporation.

If you are interested in applying to be a Lilly Scholar at Ivy Tech, please visit IvyTech.edu/Lilly-Scholars to learn more about the program. New scholarships are awarded to eligible students every eight-week semester at Ivy Tech locations across Indiana.

About 16 Tech Opened in 2020, the 16 Tech Innovation District is a destination for innovation and entrepreneurship growth and a technology enabler for the life sciences and advanced manufacturing industries that are key to Indiana's economy. Connected to the diverse neighborhoods of downtown Indianapolis and purposefully equipped with facilities and programs to foster innovation, 16 Tech includes three buildings with a variety of offices, wet and dry lab space, and makerspace. and more than 200 innovation-related entities employing more than 800 people. . At full construction, 16 Tech expects to add to his 2 million square feet of innovation-related space that will support 3,000 jobs. The nonprofit 16 Tech Community Corporation will oversee the district's programmatic and physical development, ensuring the benefits of economic growth, new investment, and job creation extend not only to the neighborhood, but also to the city, region, and state. That's what I'm trying to do. For more information, please visit www.16tech.com.

About Ivy Tech Community College Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana's largest public institution of higher education and the nation's largest independently accredited statewide community college system accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech serves more than 180,000 students annually on campus and online throughout Indiana. It serves as the state's workforce development engine, offering associate degrees, long-term and short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training tailored to the needs of the community. The college offers seamless transfer to other universities within Indiana and out of state, making it more affordable to earn a bachelor's degree.

