Harvard University and Google use AI to create surprising 3D maps of brain tissue





While LLMs have been in the spotlight lately, different types of AI techniques are being introduced across the sciences. For example, a Harvard University researcher, Google, and his colleagues published a 3D map in the journal Science this week that reveals small parts of the human brain in astonishing detail. Imaging approximately cubic millimeters of tissue generated 1.4 petabytes of data.

A nice summary article in Nature quotes Viren Jain, a neuroscientist at Google in Mountain View, California, and co-author of the paper, saying, “This is a bit of a humbling story.'' says. How do we deal with all this complexity?The Jain team then built an artificial intelligence model that can stitch together the microscopic images to reconstruct the entire sample in 3D. Jayne remembers going inside the map and seeing one individual synapse from this woman's brain, and then she zoomed out to millions of other pixels. Masu. She seemed kind of spiritual.

The work itself has been going on for about 10 years. About 10 years ago, a small piece of the human brain arrived in Dr. Jeffrey Lichtman's lab at Harvard University. The Boston Globe reported that it came directly from a nearby hospital's operating room, where it was removed from an epileptic patient undergoing a procedure to alleviate seizures.

Over the next years, Lichtman's team systematically reconstructed the brain's Byzantine wiring patterns by feeding 1 cubic millimeter samples into a $6 million machine and slicing them incredibly thin. did. They then used electron microscopy images of these thin sections to painstakingly recreate the complex lattice structures that interconnect individual cells.

A single neuron (white) and its 5,600 axons (blue) are shown. The synapses that make these connections are shown in green. Credit: Google Research & Lichtman Lab (Harvard University). Rendering by D. Berger (Harvard University)

The image is remarkable. The summary represents the scale of the project.

Presented here is a computationally intensive reconstruction of the ultrastructure of a cubic millimeter of human temporal lobe that has been surgically removed to access the underlying epileptic focus. It contains approximately 57,000 cells, approximately 230 millimeters of blood vessels, and approximately 150 million synapses, covering an area of ​​1.4 petabytes. Our analysis shows that glia outnumber neurons by 2:1, oligodendrocytes are the most common cells, and deep layer excitatory neurons can be classified based on the orientation of their dendrites. , showed that among the thousands of weak connections to each neuron, there are rare strong axonal inputs. Up to 50 synapses. Further research using this resource could yield valuable insights into the mysteries of the human brain.

The full paper is available in Science, but Google and the researchers are providing public access to the Neurglancer viewer to view the dataset and data.

Link to science paper (Petavoxel fragment of human cerebral cortex reconstructed at nanoscale resolution), https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adk4858

Link to Boston Globe article written by Adam Piore, https://www.bostonglobe.com/2024/05/10/metro/google-harvard-brain-map-images/

Link to article in Nature, https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-024-01387-9

