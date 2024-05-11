OpenAI unveils search engine to rival Google: report





XPRIZE Foundation Founder and Executive Chairman Peter Diamandis discusses the pros and cons of AI on “The Claman Countdown.”

Google is the king of search engines, but OpenAI is reportedly considering launching an AI-powered search engine to rival the platform for which “google” has become a verb.

The announcement was first reported by Bloomberg, and two sources familiar with the matter said OpenAI plans to unveil an artificial intelligence-powered search product on Monday.

The announcement could come a day before Google's annual I/O conference, which begins on Tuesday, where the tech giant is expected to announce a number of AI-related products.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will participate in “Charting the Path Forward: The Future of Artificial Intelligence” during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Week in San Francisco on November 16, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI's search product is an extension of the company's flagship product, ChatGPT, that allows ChatGPT to pull in information directly from the web and include citations. ChatGPT is his OpenAI chatbot product that uses the company's cutting-edge AI models to generate human-like responses to text prompts.

OpenAI mysteriously fired CEO Sam Altman by its board of directors in November 2023, before he was hired by OpenAI investor Microsoft, and was rehired as OpenAI's CEO five days after his firing. , has experienced ups and downs over the past year. OpenAI returned Altman to its board of directors in March of this year.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai attends a press event announcing Google as the new official partner of the women's national team in Berlin on May 25, 2023. (Christoph Soeder/picture Alliance via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Musicians, newspapers, and performers have all sued OpenAI for copyright infringement. Elon Musk is also suing the company over its original premise, and Musk reportedly raised engineers' salaries to prevent them from being poached by OpenAI.

Industry observers have long called ChatGPT an alternative to online information gathering, but it has struggled to provide accurate, real-time information from the web. OpenAI previously offered integration with Microsoft's Bing for paid subscribers. Meanwhile, Google announced the generation AI capabilities of its homonymous engine.

In this photo illustration, the OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone screen on January 9, 2024 in Ankara, Turkey. (Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

At the time, OpenAI's ChatGPT product was said to be the fastest application to reach 100 million monthly active users since its release in late 2022. But global traffic to his website on ChatGPT has been on a roller coaster ride over the past year, and it's finally starting to return. That peak is expected to be reached by May 2023, and AI companies are under pressure to expand their user base, according to analysis firm SimilarWeb.

Reuters contributed to this report.

