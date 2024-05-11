Highlights and how to watch Google I/O 2024





Birds chirping, insects buzzing, the soft sound of Google CEO Sundar Pichais' footsteps as he bounces around the stage. I can hear the sounds of spring. You can see what I mean when I say Google I/O is blooming.

Following Apple's iPad launch event last week, Google is going all-in on its I/O developer conference on Tuesday, May 14th. The event will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, just a stone's throw from Google Events. Headquarters. The keynote begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PDT and, as always, will be livestreamed. Expect to hear and see updates about Android 15, Google Search, the already announced budget smartphone Pixel 8A, and a torrent of news about the tech topic of the decade: artificial intelligence.

AI all the way down

While Google's Gemini AI platform is experiencing growing pains, the company is still building generative AI services into all of its services, including search, photo and video tools, and the workspace suite of tools like Gmail and Google Docs. I'm eager to implement it. Google is also slowly incorporating his AI capabilities into Google Assistant, and we'll see if these new features become a more evolved form of natural language voice assistant or a true AI assistant that acts as an agent. That would be interesting. Perform tasks through all connected services.

Of course, the company will be showing off the features of its next mobile operating system, Android 15, enhanced in-car integration with Android Auto, Wear OS smartwatch software, and more. Each of them is expected to be given all sorts of exciting (and perhaps a little creepy) new AI-powered capabilities.

Google's AI announcement could also be a hint at whatever news Apple has planned for its WWDC developer conference keynote on June 10th. Just a few months ago, news trickled out that Apple might be working with Google to take the fight to Google. Integrating the Gemini AI platform into iOS. Neither company has officially confirmed the news, and it's not entirely clear what this uneasy partnership between the two mobile giants will look like on the iPhone. Google will likely offer hints about what's going on on Apple devices with an AI-heavy keynote.

What is difficult?

I/O is a software-focused event, but that hasn't stopped Google from using keynotes to announce new hardware devices in the past. If the lack of recent leaks regarding the company's ambitions is any indication, his I/O on the hardware side could be leaner this year than in the past.

Generally speaking, Google usually doesn't care at all about keeping new gadgets a secret before big public events. Details of the upcoming Pixel 8A smartphone were leaked a few weeks ago, but Google officially announced the device last week. (The phone will launch on May 14th, the same day as I/O.) Google will likely talk about its new Pixel on the block and how it leverages Android 15 and Gemini AI.

There's always the possibility that another device will emerge. Google announced the first Pixel Fold at I/O last year, and will probably get an upgrade at some point, but we don't expect it to be this month. Google has also shown off concepts like Project Starline and language-translating smart glasses at past I/O events, but has remained quiet about any new augmented reality technology it's developing. With so much attention being paid to the development of artificial intelligence, we really expect that Google is likely to take center stage in its announcements regarding AI.

watch this space

Google's keynote, scheduled to begin with remarks from Pichai before the team announces all new features, will begin on Tuesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. PDT (1 p.m. EDT). You can watch it on the Google I/O website or on his YouTube channel on Google. A video feed is also embedded on this page.

The main keynote will be followed by a developer-focused keynote starting at 1:30 pm PDT (4:30 pm ET). You can watch it using the same link as the first stream.

