Data News Hotlist – Data Innovation Center





This week's list of top data news highlights covers May 4, 2024 to May 10, 2024

1. Strengthening cybersecurity

Google is launching a new cybersecurity product called Google Threat Intelligence that uses large-scale language models (LLMs) to strengthen your organization's cybersecurity posture. This product uses Gemini 1.5 Pro LLM to investigate the code and behavior of malicious software, helping cybersecurity professionals understand how software works and what threats it poses. Analyze and understand malicious software by looking for patterns and indicators that can help you.

2. Growing business

New York City has partnered with Vancouver-based technology company UrbanLogiq to create a data hub that supports business activity and economic growth in key regions. New digital tools provide real-time data on things like in-store availability and consumer visitation patterns, allowing companies to offer customized services based on each region's unique makeup.

3. Radiation detection

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have designed a radiation detector. This tool uses machine learning algorithms to process radiation data and map radiation sources, allowing you to discover where radiation is coming from. It can also receive information from a distance, improving traditional detectors and minimizing the need for close exposure to radiation sources.

4. Reducing medical costs

Apprio, a Washington, D.C. and Orlando-based technology company that provides management solutions to hospitals, has developed software that can automate hospitals' billing processes. A large hospital chain in Tampa Bay uses the software and estimates the new automated bot has saved them $12 million a year.

5. Overcoming health barriers to the arts

Country music star Randy Travis has released a new song called Where That Came From using an AI-generated reproduction of his own voice. AI developers trained two AI models on vocal trunks taken from the singer's discography dating back to 1985. Travis has been unable to sing since suffering a debilitating stroke 10 years ago.

6. Speed ​​up robot training

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Texas at Austin, and California-based multinational technology company Nvidia have developed an LLM called DrEureka to help train robotic dogs. DrEureka analyzes robot dog data and designs training programs to improve the robot's skills.

7. Connect with the universe

A Seattle-based technology startup called Hubble Networks has successfully created a Bluetooth connection from a satellite in space to Earth, bridging a distance of more than 370 miles. Generally, using Bluetooth for high-bandwidth activities requires a large amount of power. The Hubble network uses a low-bandwidth, low-energy version of Bluetooth. It is capable of long-distance transmission and could be useful in wildlife monitoring and agriculture fields.

8. Document forgery detection

Researchers at ETH Zurich University have developed a smartphone app that uses QR codes linked to encrypted documents to verify whether the documents are real or fake. The app analyzes images captured during verification in real time and flags discrepancies.

9. Improved secret information analysis

Microsoft has developed a generative AI platform specifically for the U.S. intelligence community to streamline the analysis of top secret information. This new tool, which will soon enter the testing phase, is the first major LLM to be completely isolated from the internet to ensure maximum security and protection of sensitive national security data.

10. Reduce barriers to healthcare

A research group at the University of Hong Kong used deep learning technology to improve the image quality of low-power magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans used by doctors to study patients' internal organs. According to the study, integrating deep learning into his MRI technology could make the machine more affordable and more accessible to lower-income groups.

