Exchange your old iPad for a free Google Pixel tablet





A few days ago, Google announced that the Google Pixel Tablet is now available as a standalone device, with the 128GB model now on sale starting at just $399, a $100 discount off the original price including the charging dock. But if you take a closer look at the Google Store, you'll see that there's actually something quite appealing about it. If you've got a dusty iPad lying around, Google might give you a brand new Pixel Tablet for a total of $0.

For a limited time only, Google Store is offering this crazy deal that's incredible and exclusive to US shoppers. Until May 20, 2024 at 11:59 PM PT, Google will give you a $399 credit when you trade in your 7th generation model or newer iPad. And yes, that's the exact price of the base model of the 128GB Pixel tablet. So essentially, you can trade in your old iPad for a shiny new Pixel Tablet for free. You can get up to $450 back when you trade in your 6th generation iPad Pro, but the offers on older iPads are honestly outrageous.

Again, this is a limited time offer that ends on May 20th, so you only have a few days to act quickly. Go to Google Store, select the Pixel Tablet option,[見積もりを取得]Select the button to get a trade-in quote for your iPad.

If you want to include a dock or splurge on the 256GB option, don't worry. The $399 trade-in credit will still apply, but you'll need to pay the balance for the upgrade. But it's easy to get a 128GB Pixel Tablet literally for free.

As a refresher, the Pixel Tablet without a dock was recently released, but the tablet itself remains unchanged. The Pixel tablet features a 10.95-inch LCD display, Google Tensor G2 chip, 8GB RAM, dual 8MP cameras (front and back), and a 7020 mAh battery that supports 12 hours of video streaming.

And while Google Assistant fell short during the Pixel Tablet's initial review period, Google has promised to continue updating the software and rolling out new features like Circle to Search and the Gemini app soon. As Gemini continues to improve, the Pixel Tablet could get a second wind and become a truly useful media consumption and productivity device.

If you're interested in the Google Pixel Tablet and have a spare iPad (even an old one), now's the time to jump on it. Don't miss your chance to get a free Pixel Tablet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chromeunboxed.com/how-to-swap-your-old-ipad-for-a-free-google-pixel-tablet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos