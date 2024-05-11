



May 10, 2024 The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Port Hueneme District Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC PHD) expand collaboration between the two organizations toward the common goal of identifying, assessing, and expediting the Department of Defense. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Adoption of new commercial technology solutions.

DIU Director of Acquisition, Cherissa, said this partnership will allow the company to build a network of highly talented contracting professionals, ultimately ensuring the Department of Defense has access to the best commercial technology available. Through teamwork that aligns with our strategy to advance defense innovation and acquisitions, he said. From Tamayori.

The Memorandum of Understanding provides for the management and acquisition of DIU programs, including access to the Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) process leveraging DIU market and commercial research and analysis and other trading (OT) powers for PHD projects in New South Wales. Allows access to functionality. Insights gained from signing agreements under the MoU will help establish best practices and refine onboarding processes within both organizations.

This strategic partnership developed in part through a contracting officer's participation in the DIU-Defense Acquisition University, Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program, or ICAP Fellowship. NSWC PHD Contracting Officer and Team Leader Marilz Chanendres joined his first ICAP cohort. This cohort expanded his contract enforcement experience to include the use of OT through service collaboration projects with DIU contract officers and project teams. You can join as a commercial solution provider during a 12-month hybrid fellowship.

This partnership aligns with our command fleet support mission by leveraging accelerated learning, other transactional knowledge, innovation thinking and enterprise-wide collaboration, Chan-Endres said.

For more information about the joint ICAP fellowship, visit DIU.mil. Alternatively, applications are accepted until August 7, 2024.

NSWC PHD makes extensive use of agile acquisition methodologies to attract non-traditional commercial vendors and provide speed and flexibility to adopt and incorporate business practices to solve problems.

Ultimately, DIU's wide range of non-traditional contractors and organizations' access to a codified process will facilitate the NSWC's transition to PHD OT enforcement, Chan-Endres said. Ta.

