'Mr.Judge sentences Big Shot scammer to five years in prison after hearing from victims





A Calgary man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison after admitting embezzling $1 million from men who once considered the con artist family.

Dale Sutherland pleaded guilty in September to fraud over $5,000, admitting he defrauded two companies out of $1 million from 2013 to 2017 to support his first-class cruise habit.

Sutherland tried to withdraw his plea, but on Friday the judge ruled that the fraudster's claims were not credible and that he did not understand the real danger he faced after pleading guilty. It was determined that there was no such thing and the application was not approved.

King's Court Judge Jim Eamon then heard sentencing arguments from prosecutor Aaron Rankin, who asked the judge to impose five years in prison and $1 million in restitution.

“You have defamed the accountant.”

When it was his turn to address the court, agent Sutherland told Eamonn: “Sir, I have no idea what to say.”

Ms Sutherland later told the court: “There are no funds available.”

After hearing arguments and victim impact statements, Eamon appeared in court late Friday afternoon and sentenced Sutherland to five years in prison.

“People have to have accountants, and … they have to have access to the company's books and records,” Eamon said.

“What you have done to defame accountants and bookkeepers around the world is unacceptable.”

“Existence of evil”

Sutherland worked as an accountant and administrator for Kore Group and Kore Onsite, both owned by Brad LaForge and Kent Warner.

Both men wrote victim impact statements, which were read out in court on Friday.

“I have always been aware of the existence of evil, but never believed it was so close to home,” LaForge wrote.

The two met in 1994. Ten years later, LaForge invited Sutherland to join Kore.

“We accepted you as family, you betrayed us all,” Kore said.

13 cruises

LaForge noted that Sutherland was included in “many important moments in our lives.”

Werner also wrote a victim impact statement, which was read out by prosecutor Aaron Rankin.

“Dale's crime stole my life's savings,” Werner wrote. “And it has been done through years of sinister manipulation, deception, and betrayal.”

During arguments, the court heard that Sutherland, 68, took annual leave and was “quite open about the fact that he spent the majority of that time on first class cruises with Princess Cruise Lines.” .

According to Sutherland's own cruise records, he took 13 cruises and spent 28 weeks at sea during the four years he was embezzling from Kore's companies.

“Mr. Big Shot”

According to an agreed statement of facts, Mr Sutherland “misappropriated significant amounts of additional funds from Korean companies” over a four-year period.

Sutherland opened an account to receive biweekly paychecks and stole large sums of money.

An investigation revealed that Sutherland paid himself at least $850,000 through that account.

The judge heard that the owners of both companies took out mortgages on their personal assets while Sutherland was committing fraud to keep the companies afloat.

“Mr. Bigshot, I live off the hard work and effort of others,” LaForge wrote.

“They’re very generous with our money.”

