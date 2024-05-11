St. Olaf Innovation Scholars collaborate with NASA – St. Olaf College





The St. Olaf Innovation Scholars team that collaborated with NASA included (seated, from left) Ikaay Ugbodaga '24, Bailey VanderWilde '24, Matthias Baese '25, (standing, from left) biology professor Kevin Crisp, graduate student Chan Sam, and Anna Dasari '24.

After several months working on a NASA project as part of the St. Olaf Innovation Scholars Program, Ikaay Ugbodaga ’24 says he was struck by the profound impact collaborative innovation can have in pushing the boundaries of human exploration. .

“Working with NASA inventors and industry stakeholders gave us a first-hand glimpse into the complexities and challenges of developing technology for Earth applications. It takes interdisciplinary teamwork and perseverance to overcome obstacles. “It strengthened my belief in the power of force,” he says. “This experience broadened my perspective on the interconnectedness of science, technology, and society and emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of innovation and curiosity to address the pressing challenges facing the world. .”

The Innovation Scholars Program is an experiential learning opportunity that provides selected students with the opportunity to work in interdisciplinary teams and engage in real-time business development of new innovations. While the program has previously worked on projects with Mayo Clinic and medical array companies, the St. Olafs 202324 Innovation Scholars team was given the opportunity to pilot a project with NASA. Students spent four months studying challenging projects from NASA's biomedical portfolio, focusing on the regulatory steps required to commercialize new medical devices that enable imaging of structures just beneath the skin. We worked on a technology transfer project.

As an independent but federally affiliated organization, NASA has some priorities and processes that are different from the small businesses and physician inventors we have traditionally worked with. But NASA is also a powerhouse of innovation, and it's an honor and privilege to work with them, said biology professor Kevin Crisp, lead advisor on the project.

“Working with NASA inventors and industry stakeholders gave us a first-hand glimpse into the complexities and challenges of developing technology for Earth applications. It takes interdisciplinary teamwork and perseverance to overcome obstacles. It strengthened my belief in the power of force.”

Ikay Ugbodaga '24

Each team of Innovation Scholars is given a product or innovation in development and will investigate and evaluate its technology, potential applications, market viability, and commercialization process. They then spend four weeks working directly with the organization, in this case NASA.

“The uniqueness of this program is that it provides students with real-world, interdisciplinary problems to solve, problems that impact the lives of real patients,” Crisp said. “It was extremely rewarding to work with a team of students from a variety of majors, talents, and experiences and watch them develop strategies and recommendations over the course of four weeks.”

In addition to Ugbodaga, the 202324 Innovation Scholars team includes Matthias Baese ’25, Anna Dasari ’24, and Bailey VanderWilde ’24. Each team of Innovation Scholars also included a graduate student pursuing his MBA, and a member of this team was Chan Sam, a student at the University of Augsburg. Having a team with diverse majors and interests allows everyone to come to the project with different perspectives and skills to offer, Crisp said.

Dasari says the internship was extremely rewarding on many levels. It clearly demonstrated the benefits of different perspectives, experiences and approaches that come from working as part of a multidisciplinary team.

She says the most impactful part of the experience was listening to feedback from NASA personnel and learning about the aspects of the research that they thought would be most helpful for the future of the product.

Beginning with a program application and group interview simulation in September, students then participated in several pre-trial on-campus team meetings, as well as additional meetings with program mentors outside of St. Olaf. This project is structured primarily as a job during J-term, requiring him to adhere to a 9am-5pm work schedule and deadlines throughout the week. As a team, we needed to work together to achieve our deliverables, and we also needed to do it in a cohesive way, Vanderwilde says. The core work on their project was completed during his January term and completed and submitted to his NASA technology transfer officer in Minneapolis in March.

The highlight of each year is the final presentation. That's my time to go out of my way and have the real experts on this issue explain their recommendations and solutions to the students and beneficiaries, Crisp says.

Being on this team meant an opportunity to explore a career path at the intersection of STEM and business. This project opened my eyes to what it means to bring a product to market and all the obstacles that stand in the way. This was a very hands-on scenario where we all worked together across disciplines to put together a project. ”

Bailey Vanderwild '24

The project process included several key stages leading up to the final presentation. Initially, we conducted a comprehensive market research and feasibility study to assess the commercial feasibility of the subcutaneous structure imager. This includes analyzing industry trends, identifying potential applications, and evaluating competitive products. Ugbodaga then worked with NASA engineers to better understand the product's use in different scenarios and applications, Ugbodaga explains. Throughout the project, we maintained close communication with stakeholders, solicited their feedback, and iteratively improved the deliverables based on their input. Finally, we conducted a comprehensive analysis of return on investment, considering factors such as production costs, market demand, and potential revenue sources. Overall, this project was a multifaceted endeavor that required interdisciplinary collaboration, technical expertise, and strategic foresight to succeed. ”

The Innovation Scholars program not only encourages students to understand their interconnectedness as a team, but also provides them with hands-on experience to see what business development is like in today's world.

Being on this team meant an opportunity to explore a career path at the intersection of STEM and business. “This project opened my eyes to what it means to bring a product to market and all the obstacles that stand in the way,” says Vanderwilde. “This was a very hands-on scenario where we all worked together across disciplines to put together a project.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wp.stolaf.edu/news/st-olaf-innovation-scholars-work-with-nasa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos