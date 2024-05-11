Google helps Harvard scientists create a detailed map of the human brain





The result is the most detailed digital map of the human brain (the connectome) ever created.

On Thursday, Lichtman and his partners published their findings in the prestigious journal Science and also posted a never-before-seen rendering of the human brain on the Internet. They've perfected a program that allows viewers to travel through a microscopic alien landscape so detailed that Lichtman can't help but wax poetic when he talks about it.

It's an alien world inside your own head, he said. Neurons themselves are truly amazingly beautiful. There are no two ways about it.

Indeed, the insights gained from a small sample have yet to solve the mysteries of autism, schizophrenia, and depression. We have not yet been able to explain how human learning, memory, and personality work at the cellular level. But they represent an important first step in that direction and provide an interesting preview of the kinds of insights we'll see in the coming decades.

In this complex landscape, there are strange structures that have never been seen before and are not included in any textbook. Among them are also fantastically strange neurons that, in Lichtman's words, point in one of his two directions, diametrically opposed to each other. Axons, the brain's long-distance fiber optic cables, take detours from straight lines in strange turban-like vortices, then unwind and return to straight lines. The purpose of many of these strange anomalies remains for future research.

Richtam's team, with the help of Google researchers, was able to map several images of mysterious brain structures.Harvard University/Google

Some researchers have already generated potentially paradigm-changing theories, potentially revealing fundamental new insights into how the brain works. Most notable, Lichtman said, was the discovery of what appears to be a new, highly unusual type of superconnection that connects individual neurons to axonal fibers that carry information across the brain. Each super connection contains a jumble of about 50 prongs, where normally there is only one. Lichtman hypothesizes that these structures may help explain how learning habits, such as stopping without thinking at a red light, are engraved into the physical structure of the brain. ing.

Perhaps 99 percent of the connections between axons and individual brain cells are these very weak connections, Lichtman says. But those strong connections are so strong that information can flow very efficiently. And this may be a way to explain the fact that after learning something, we have the ability to do it automatically.

This new paper joins a much larger series funded by the BRAIN Initiative, a massive scientific effort launched in 2013 by the Obama administration to uncover fundamental insights about the human brain. is part of the project.

That's a pretty big problem, said Ed Lane, a neuroscientist at the Allen Institute for Brain Science in Seattle who was not involved in the study. This mapping is the first of its kind.

Lane, who is leading another component of the BRAIN initiative, said Lichtman's research could help transform our understanding of the human brain and greatly improve our ability to cure disease. .

We just have a very poor understanding of that circuitry, he said. Imagine your cell phone is broken and you are trying to repair it knowing nothing about cell phone components or how they are connected. If you have no idea what's connected and how, there's little chance you'll be able to fix it.

Originally funded in part by a five-year, $7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, Lichtman's project recently received an additional $30 million over five years from a related NIH program. The federal agency's goal is to improve our understanding of diseases that affect cognition and emotion.

This funding is also funding other related projects and is supplemented by pro bono collaboration from Google, which provided the computing power and engineering labor needed to drive the project.

After human brain samples were stained, sliced, and imaged in Lichtman's lab, Google engineers applied machine learning to stitch the slices together and apply color to make the wires visible to the naked eye. Rendered.

The scope of the challenge of simply recreating a 1 cubic millimeter sample of a human brain in digital form was so vast that efforts to image the entire human brain will have to wait. Lichtman says that accurately imaging the entire human brain at scale would roughly match the amount of data the entire world generates in a year.

That's why the next effort will be more modest. Over the next five years, Lichtman and his collaborators aim to image the first 10 cubic millimeters of the mouse brain. This project is a proof of concept with the ultimate goal of making a mouse's entire brain 50 times his size.

The human brain is probably a thousand times larger than the brain of a mouse, Lichtman said. We don't have the ability to store that information.

The returns from all these efforts can ultimately be huge. Google and others hope to use this discovery to improve their ability to invent artificial intelligence algorithms modeled after the human brain.

Lichtman wants to answer fundamental questions about the human mind. How do representations of the world become imprinted in our minds? What is the physical basis of knowledge?

The project has already taken him into intellectual territory he never expected to enter. He described the experience of sitting in his office using the new New Glancer tools and being able to neurally manipulate the visual landscape of his connectome as amazing, magical, and fantastic. doing. He wanted to click on all cells.

Citing the names of Magellan, Amerigo Vespucci and other famous explorers, Lichtman extolled the thrill of discovery.

This is very similar to using the Hubble or James Webb telescopes, Lichtman says. However, it is not a telescope, but a microscope that allows you to see inside. And sure enough, there's all kinds of stuff there that we've never seen before. We were exploring uncharted territory.

