Research and Innovation Honors 2024 winners at annual research ceremony





From nanoparticles and additive manufacturing to health sciences that support historically underrepresented populations, UTEP researchers are making a name for themselves in a wide range of fields. The UTEP Research and Innovations Annual Research Awards reception and awards ceremony recognized these individuals at various points in their careers.

Dr. Jorge Gardea Torresday (second from left) received the Outstanding Researcher Special Career Award. Pictured from left are Dr. Ahmad Itani, Vice President of Research; Dr. John Wiebe, provost and vice president for academic affairs; and UTEP President Heather Wilson.

Sixty-six researchers received awards in categories including the First Principal Investigator Award, the Rising Research Award for early-career researchers, and the Established Investigator Award, which recognizes researchers with long research careers at UTEP. Awarded. Prize winners were also presented with cash prizes.

“Research & Innovation’s annual research awards reception and ceremony recognizes UTEP’s greatest and brightest researchers, whether they are just beginning their careers or have a long history at the university. We congratulate him,” said Vice Chancellor Dr. Ahmad M. Itani. Research at UTEP. “We are proud to recognize their hard work, dedication to UTEP and our students, and their efforts to advance research and discovery in the arts, social sciences, and STEM fields.”

Dr. Jorge Gardea-Torresdey received the Outstanding Researcher – Distinguished Career Award. Since joining UTEP in January 1994, Gardea Torresdi has had an indelible impact on the success of students, faculty, and research in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the College of Science. He served as department chair for 17 years and supported his Ph.D. He completed a program in Chemistry and Environmental Science and Engineering and from 2019 he was named one of the world's most cited researchers (top 1%) by 2023 and a leading figure in environmental chemistry. It has become a person. Most recently, he has served as co-principal investigator in collaboration with the Cornell High Energy Synchrotron Source (CHESS) at Cornell University to develop high-precision X-ray beamlines to support agricultural and environmental research.

“I’m happy to be here at UTEP and attend.” [at the ceremony]” said Gardea Torresdi. “I can't believe it. I've won other awards, but this one was different.”

Although Gardea-Torresdey's latest research delves into nanotechnology, his proudest career moment has been supporting students as a UTEP professor (he supervised 47 doctoral students) ), many of whom went on to work at institutions such as Texas Tech University. Environmental Protection Agency, etc.

“Mentoring future scientists and engineers allows me to move forward,” Gardea-Torresday said. “I love teaching and I love being relied upon as a leader.”

Laura V. Alvarez, Ph.D., assistant professor in the UTEP School of Earth, Environmental, and Resource Sciences, received the Innovation Award – Early Career Innovator and was recognized for her project with the Career Award from the National Science Foundation . Titled Understanding the Physics of Turbulence, Erosion, and Sedimentation Patterns in River Systems.

“I am pleased that UTEP has a platform like this to recognize the accomplishments of our scientists and professors,” Alvarez said.

NSF's CAREER Award is given to researchers early in their careers to outline their personal research and educational goals for the next five years. Usually it takes an early-career researcher three tries to win the award, but Alvarez won the award on her first try. A scientist who focuses on fluvial geomorphology, that is, the study of fluid dynamics in rivers and river systems, her suggestions include not only research, but also graphics on the subject to share for workshops and, in some cases, educational purposes. It also outlines some of her innovative educational goals, including developing a novel. the purpose.

“What I proposed was very specific to the El Paso and Juarez communities,” Alvarez said. “It’s about increasing the representation of Hispanic women in the geosciences.”

Raymond C. Rumpf, Ph.D., professor in the UTEP Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, received the Innovation Award – Established Innovator for research that impacts and benefits the public well-being. Since he founded his EMLab at UTEP in 2010, his team has worked diligently to develop innovative technologies in additive manufacturing, electromagnetism, and photonics, as well as to ensure that UTEP provides a world-class education. We have supported you to do so.

“I'm very curious about things, so I find it very exciting when I learn new things that challenge conventional thinking,” Rumpf said. “It's always nice to win an award. My lab has a reputation for being 'out there,' so it's nice to be recognized for our innovation.” Our future goal is to commercialize much of what we've been doing. Because we've been doing this for 13 years now, and some of our crazy stuff is no longer crazy and is in demand. So probably the next big thing for me is to see it through to commercialization. ”

Dr. Anne Marie Nunez, Director of the Diana Natalicio Institute for Hispanic Student Success, Dr. Azri Gonzalez, Director of Partnerships and Outreach with the Institute, and Dr. Amy Wagler, Public Professor, UTEP Health Research We received a major grant award given to researchers who have demonstrated outstanding efforts in securing extramural funding. In 2023, they will build HSI's capacity to conduct culturally sensitive evaluations and research on the effectiveness of grants funded by the NSF HIS program and STEM student success programs more generally. It received a $7 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

“The opportunity to lead this grant feels like an affirmation of the great work that HSIs around the country are doing,” Nunez said. “This is a testament to UTEP's leadership. We appreciate UTEP's commitment to supporting the Institute throughout the grant-making process and the university's belief that the work we are doing is important and necessary.”

Named after President Natalicio, who served as UTEP's chancellor for more than 30 years, the institute leads knowledge creation, education, and partnerships, and promotes inclusive excellence in postsecondary systems and structures. Masu. His NSF grant awarded will enable the development of the nation's first Hispanic Services Institute Evaluation and Research Comprehensive Center.

To learn more about how Research & Innovation (formerly known as the Office of Research and Sponsored Projects) can support you throughout the grant proposal writing process, please visit www.utep.edu/orsp/.

Last updated: May 10, 2024 12:00 AM | Original publication date: May 10, 2024

Written by Julia Hettiger UTEP Marketing and Communications

