



Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed two technology bills Thursday, including one that centralizes the authority of the state's chief information officer to carry out IT modernization projects.

The new law, called Modernizing Information Technology Projects, establishes an IT investment fund and requires it to set aside “a certain amount” each year for projects related to public health, education, and safety. The law aims to accelerate the replacement of outdated technology systems in state government by creating a statewide modernization plan that takes inventory of outdated systems and prioritizes system and application upgrades. I am commanding you.

The legislation also centralizes the agency's IT management under the state Office of Information Technology, currently headed by Chief Information Officer Katie Savage.

The Digital Innovation Alliance, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the use of innovative technology by the public sector, praised the bill.

“The creation of the Maryland Information Technology Investment Fund provides a significant opportunity to modernize the state's legacy IT systems and networks while strengthening the state's cybersecurity posture,” said Dan, director of state programs for the coalition.・Mr. Wolf stated in a press release.

Moore also signed the Critical Infrastructure Streamlining Act on Thursday, which aims to remove barriers to the growth of the state's technology infrastructure by simplifying the regulatory process for industries that rely on backup generators during power outages.

The bill comes shortly after the data center announced it was abandoning the project after its request to install 168 backup generators was denied by the state, according to a report in the Frederick News Post. It has been submitted to the Rand County Parliament.

“Everything we do is data-driven and heart-driven,” Moore said in a press release. “Now, Marylanders are working together to build a more competitive state through historic legislation designed to uplift everyone and leave no one behind.”

By Skylar Rispens Skylar Rispens is a reporter for StateScoop and EdScoop. She previously worked as a reporter specializing in education coverage for daily and weekly newspapers across Montana and currently resides in Montana.

