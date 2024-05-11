Google's Sundar Pichai on his parents: I grew up in a middle-class family.What touched my heart





Google CEO Sundar Pichai grew up in Chennai. Google's top boss studied at his IIT Kharagpur and eventually moved to the US. Sundar Pichai looks back on his childhood and learned things he still holds on to as the CEO of a tech giant, which he said had a huge impact on his work ethic. Sundar Pichai, who has been his CEO at Google since 2015, said, “My parents always valued learning and knowledge, and that in some ways aligns with Google's mission.” It always resonated very deeply within me. I feel that this pursuit of learning and knowledge is the essence of this company.

Sundar Pichai said artificial intelligence has been a key focus for Google's parent company since 2016, when OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, was in its early stages. (Bloomberg)

He also insisted that he never takes technology for granted, telling the story of his school days when he experienced the jolt of a telephone for the first time.

He said I grew up in a middle-class family. I realized our lives through the advent of gadgets. We waited for him to call for 5 years. It was a rotary phone. But when it came to our house, our lives changed. I remember buying my first TV and suddenly being able to watch sports.

Additionally, I used to cycle the long way to school, but the bike had no gears and I had to climb a hill. Years later, I got a bike with gears and I thought, “Wow!” What a dramatic difference! I have never taken technology for granted. I've always been optimistic about how technology can bring about change.

The Google chief also talked about how important Google Search remains in the age of AI, noting that people are still trying to solve problems in their daily lives. Many of our products are integrated in ways that provide value to our users. The way Google approaches AI fosters innovation and adds choice to the market. I think so. It's a challenge and an opportunity for everyone. How can we have any concept of what is objective and what is real in a world filled with synthetic content? This will be part of what will define search for the next decade. I think it will be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/googles-sundar-pichai-on-his-parents-i-grew-up-in-a-middle-class-family-what-resonated-for-me-was-101715319204338.html

