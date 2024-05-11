New initiative puts Princeton at the forefront of AI innovation – Princeton Engineering





Princeton University is a key partner in the New Jersey AI Hub, where the university has launched initiatives in precision health, language, intelligence, and accelerating innovation, bringing together experts to address new challenges and opportunities in AI. It is working. At the same time, the Department of Computer Science is responding to students' burgeoning interest in AI with courses that delve into the underlying technology and its social impact.

New Jersey AI Hub

Last December, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and University President Christopher L. Eisgruber announced plans to work with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to create an artificial intelligence innovation hub in the state.

The initiative brings together AI researchers, industry leaders, startups, and other collaborators to advance research and development. Priorities include promoting the ethical use of AI and collaborating with other New Jersey universities, community colleges, and technical schools to foster workforce development.

Speakers at the AI ​​Hub announcement included (from left to right) New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan, Princeton Governor Jennifer Rexford, Princeton Governor Christopher L. Eisgruber, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Chief Innovation Officer Beth Noveck; situation.Photo by Dennis Applewhite, Office of Public Affairs

Whether it's new treatments for debilitating diseases, new solutions to combat climate change, or the personalized attention every child deserves and needs to reach their full potential. It has the potential to pioneer technology that will unlock new ways to educate students. Murphy said. Thanks to AI, we have the chance to face and perhaps overcome some of the biggest challenges facing the world.

princeton precision health

Princeton researchers are working to make medicine more accurate and effective. But they don't deal with patients, they deal with data.

Founded in 2022, Princeton Precision Health is a multidisciplinary effort that brings AI and data-driven approaches to healthcare challenges. This effort uses advanced AI techniques on large, complex datasets to make health policy and delivery more accurate, effective, and equitable.

PPH, led by computer science professor Olga Troyanskaya of the Lewis Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics, focuses on four areas: kidney disease and diabetes. Immune system and inflammation. Neurodevelopment, neurodegeneration, and mental health. and technology and mental health. The organization has hosted symposiums, lectures, discussion groups, and provided research grants to faculty. The initiative convenes experts from many fields, including computer science, biology, environmental science, social science, economics, policy, psychology, ethics, and medicine, to develop a multidisciplinary approach to AI to improve health outcomes. It is intended to cooperate with the based approach.

Olga Troyanskaya (top right) leads an undergraduate seminar on precision health research. Photo by Tori Repp/Fotobuddy

Troyanskaya said researchers from a variety of disciplines, from computational biology to epidemiology to social science and ethics, can tackle some of the toughest health challenges.

Language and intelligence initiatives

Princeton's Language and Intelligence Initiative leverages the university's resources and academic strengths to advance our understanding of artificial intelligence. Consider its safety, policy, and ethical implications. and make it usable across disciplines.

The initiative, announced in September 2023, is led by Sanjeev Arora, Charles C. Fitzmorris Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University, who has spent years working at the intersection of language and AI. This effort will support a group of postdoctoral researchers, research scientists, and engineers exploring important questions about this technology. We also purchased a large-scale compute cluster to give Princeton researchers access to the resources they need to work with large-scale language models.

Computer scientist Sanjeev Arora introduced the effort and began a series of talks about how large-scale AI models work. Photo credit: Sameer A. Khan/Fotobuddy

AI is at risk of being developed primarily within private laboratories, and only if the rest of the world learns how it works and deploys it responsibly with full safeguards. There is little guarantee that there will be, said Jennifer Rexford, president of Princeton University and the Gordon YS Wu Professor. engineering. We are committed to keeping AI expertise and know-how in the public sphere. We are keen to collaborate with institutional partners and companies who share our commitment to open research. Initiatives like PLI can democratize AI knowledge, increase transparency and accountability, and ensure that the benefits of AI reach all humanity.

This article is adapted from a previously published article.

AI accelerates innovation

Reflecting rapid advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, the College of Engineering and Applied Science's new AI initiative will help accelerate innovation across the engineering field.

The effort, led by Mengdi Wang, an associate professor in the Center for Electrical and Computer Engineering and Statistics and Machine Learning, and Ryan Adams, a professor of computer science, is called AI Accelerated Innovation and will bring artificial intelligence to every stage of society. The purpose is to develop applicable technology. Innovation: Design, Simulation, Manufacturing and Control. This effort builds on many efforts already underway at Princeton, including using AI to design new energy technologies, medicines, computer chips, and construction technologies.

Such uses do not replace human intelligence, but augment it, Adams said. How can we build systems that can do things for us that we cannot do ourselves?

The initiative supports new research through seed grants, postdoctoral positions, and computing resources, while offering internships, seminars, and other professional development.

The initiative leverages Princeton University's close-knit community of highly qualified researchers, organizers said. The goal is to create a collaborative, welcoming, and resource-rich environment where new cross-disciplinary research partnerships can emerge and change the way engineering is done.

Students learn more about AI and its impact

Almost half of computer science undergraduates study artificial intelligence, and demand for AI-related courses, independent work, and graduate theses is surging. Of her 10 faculty members hired starting in 2022, half have expertise that will build on the department's long-standing strengths, including computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing, and the ethical implications of AI. Teaching students to think about the social impact of AI is just as important as teaching them how to build technology, said Dean Szymon Ruszynkiewicz. Our goal is to make sure that Princeton's Computer Science Department is well-positioned to do both, he said.

Students collaborate with teaching assistants during lecture sessions in the popular introductory course COS 126, “Computer Science: An Interdisciplinary Approach.” Photo credit: Sameer A. Khan/Fotobuddy

