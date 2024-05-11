AGI purpose, difference between AGI goal and OpenAI





DeepMind is Google's AI research hub focused on building artificial general intelligence. DeepMind has been applied to real-world problems in medicine, science, and engineering. Although Google's model is for-profit, DeepMind has many competitors, including OpenAI.

In recent years, artificial intelligence has moved out of the realm of science fiction and into everyday life.

Today, we're surrounded by AI systems like Gemini, ChatGPT, Dall-E, CoPilot, and countless others, but Google DeepMind is a little different.

Founded in 2010, DeepMind is a company dedicated to developing artificial general intelligence, also known as AGI.

What does Google's DeepMind do?

While many of the AI ​​systems in use today are very good at completing the specific types of tasks for which they have been trained, the goal of AGI is to create human-like AI systems that can learn, reason, and problem solve a wide range of topics. It's about building intelligence. Tasks across vast domains.

In other words, it is designed to mimic human intelligence.

This is different from systems like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. These systems are limited AI systems that are very good at the specific task of fully understanding natural language and providing useful information through human-like interactions.

Of course, DeepMind hasn't achieved AGI yet, but it's still an impressive accomplishment. In fact, DeepMind has been applied to solve real-world problems in medicine, science, and engineering. But perhaps most famous for his mastery of extremely challenging games.

For example, in 2015, DeepMind's AlphaGo became the first computer program to beat a human opponent at Go, a game considered much more complex than chess. Then, less than two years later, AlphaGo defeated the world's top-ranked Go player.

Who runs Google's DeepMind? Demis Hassabis is the CEO of Google DeepMind.Getty Images

DeepMind was created in 2010 by three computer engineers from the Gatsby Computational Neuroscience Unit at University College London. Early research focused on making AI systems learn how to play games like Breakout, Pong, and Space Invaders without telling the software to learn them. Through trial and error, you will eventually master the rules and become an expert in the game.

Google acquired DeepMind in 2014 for a price between $400 million and $650 million. Currently, the company is part of his Alphabet business portfolio at Google, and he is one of the three founders of DeepMinds. He is joined by Demis Hassabis as his CEO. He led the development of AGI. I continue to do so.

In April 2023, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google would integrate DeepMind with Google Research's Brain team to “build better systems more securely and responsibly.” Google announced the creation of a single AI unit named DeepMind.

Google DeepMind is primarily based in London, but also has researchers in Montreal, Canada, and Googleplex headquarters in Mountain View, California.

What is the difference between DeepMind and OpenAI?

Of course, DeepMind is not alone in its AI research and development efforts. There are a number of competitors, including OpenAI, which has made headlines.

However, these two companies have very different approaches to AI development. For example, DeepMind is a for-profit company of his Google-owned Alphabet, Inc., while OpenAI was originally founded as a nonprofit and has since moved to a “restricted profit” model.

Both companies have developed AI models and applications in ways that contribute to AI research, sometimes in complementary ways. For example, DeepMind mastered Go with AlphaGo, while OpenAI uses generative pre-trained Transformer language models that allow machines to better understand natural language for more interactive and immersive experiences. (for example, ChatGPT).

Do I need a PhD to work at DeepMind?

Given the sheer complexity of what DeepMind is developing, one might think that all future employees would need a Ph.D. But that's actually not the case. Google employs thousands of researchers and computer engineers with low degrees to help advance cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

