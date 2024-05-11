



CHICAGO May 11, 2024 Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Institute of Technology) has awarded Jenny Just, a renowned entrepreneur and one of the few self-made millionaires in the United States, an honorary Doctor of Business Administration. (Honorary Doctor of Business Administration). After honing her skills on a Chicago trading floor, Just started her own investment firm and turned it into a fintech empire. This includes more than 15 companies that she founded or helped rebuild.

Just said he is honored to receive this recognition from Illinois Institute of Technology. This is a humble tribute to my work and also serves as a powerful motivation for the future. I am committed to using my platform to continue advocating for equity in education and inspiring the next generation of leaders, especially women, to pursue their aspirations, goals, and dreams.

He co-founded PEAK6 in 1997 with $1.5 million in seed capital and initially focused on proprietary options trading. Under her leadership, PEAK6 has evolved into a multi-billion dollar financial services and technology empire, with next-generation product and service brands including PEAK6 Capital Management, PEAK6 Strategic Capital, Apex Fintech Solutions, Apex Crypto, and PEAK6 InsurTech. I have it. as esports franchise Evil Geniuses and financial literacy app Zogo.

Jenny Just embodies the spirit of innovation and leadership at Illinois Institute of Technology, said Illinois Institute of Technology President Raj Echambadi. Her tremendous impact on the financial industry and unwavering commitment to improving others is an inspiration to the entire university community.

With a real talent for discovering talent and opportunity, Just looks for underfunded and undervalued sectors to help transform them into high-growth businesses. Her passion lies specifically in finding opportunities for women to succeed at every table, from the classroom to the boardroom, poker room, and boardroom.

In 2020, Jenny Just and her daughter Juliette launched Poker Power, a female-led company that teaches poker to anyone who identifies as a woman, and in turn teaches strategic thinking, capital allocation, and decision-making skills. Additionally, Just continues to create programs to help women advance their careers, such as Women's Trading Experience and Women's Technology Experience.

Riad Wagman, dean of the Stuart School of Business, said he couldn't think of a better role model for students than Jenny Just. Jenny Just embodies the innovation, strategic thinking, and determination necessary to make a significant impact in the business world. Her commitment to leveraging untapped market opportunities, leveraging technology for inclusive business success, and elevating others is an inspiration to current and future leaders.

He recently completed his BBA in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business in 1990.

Just's honorary degree will be awarded at Illinois Institute of Technology's 155th Commencement Ceremony on May 11, 2024 at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Photo: Jenny Just

Illinois Institute of Technology

Headquartered in the global metropolis of Chicago, Illinois Institute of Technology was born to unleash the power of collective difference to advance technology and innovation for all. The university is the city's only technology-focused university, standing at the intersection of exploration and invention that advances the future of Chicago and the world. We offer undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, computing, architecture, business, design, science, human sciences, and law. Illinois Institute of Technology students are guaranteed access to hands-on experience, personalized instruction, and career preparation through the university's unique Elevate program. Its graduates lead the state and a large portion of its people to economic prosperity. Its faculty and alumni built Chicago's skyline. And the Illinois Institute of Technology fosters life-changing breakthroughs every day in the city's Living Lab. Visit iit.edu.

stuart school of business

Stewart School of Business, a prestigious institution with a history dating back to the late 1890s, is Chicago's only business school within a technology-focused university and uniquely bridges the gap between business and technology. Stuart University offers rigorous applied programs in analysis, finance, economics, marketing, and management for undergraduates, graduate students, and non-degree-seeking students, as well as internships, career placements, and We prioritize career preparation by providing extensive experiential learning and networking opportunities. Chicago's connection to the world's business and financial center. Throughout its 125-year history, business education at Illinois Institute of Technology has been consistently refined through curricular innovation and fundamental academic research.

