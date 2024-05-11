Perfect fit: NJII is excited to be SciTech Scity's Healthcare Lead Innovation Partner





The New Jersey Innovation Institute is proud to be a leader in technology commercialization and startup acceleration, and counts healthcare as one of its four key sectors of excellence.

That's why the company jumped at the chance to expand and amplify its impact by becoming a lead innovation partner in the Healthcare Innovation Engine of Cytec City, the science city of tomorrow being developed by Jersey City's Liberty Science Center. .

Jennifer D'Angelo, NJII's chief operating officer and executive vice president of healthcare, said the organization is enthusiastic.

This partnership is a pivotal moment for NIII as it continues its mission to drive innovation in healthcare and unlock new opportunities to shape a brighter future for patients and providers, she said. Ta.

NJII joins SciTech Scity partners RWJBarnabas Health, Bristol-Myers Squibb, EY, Nokia Bell Labs, and Israel's Sheba Medical Center to advance the use of new digital home care technologies and make them more cost-effective. Participate in a comprehensive interdisciplinary effort to pioneer and lead new ways of achieving excellence. It aims to accelerate startups that provide care to underserved communities in New Jersey and beyond, and are tackling the biggest problems in health care.

Liberty Science Center CEO Paul Hoffman said NIII is the perfect partner given its leadership in medical interoperability, technology commercialization and startup acceleration.

Alex Richter, executive director and head of Cytech Innovation Hub, agreed.

He said the New Jersey Innovation Institute has been a leader in health care reform in New Jersey. We are excited to embark on this journey with NIII, as NJII has demonstrated a shared commitment to driving innovation in healthcare and bringing early-stage technologies to market.

NJII brings a unique perspective to the Healthcare Innovation Engine Roundtable. Established as a legal entity of NJIT, NJII aims to foster collaboration between academia and industry and leverage NJIT's technical and intellectual resources.

Its Division of Health Care is the state-designated agency responsible for operating and managing the New Jersey Health Information Network on behalf of the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services. NJII is also partnering with DHS on the Substance Use Disorder Advancing Interoperability Program, which strengthens access to electronic health records and facilitates interoperability between them to support substance use disorder providers and health systems. The goal is to strengthen collaboration between the two countries and decisively strengthen New Jersey's strategy. to address the opioid crisis.

NJII is working with other SciTech Scity lead partners, including hospital lead partner RWJBarnabas Health, to help us participate in promoting interoperability across the state. NJII also provides technical and strategic services to New Jersey health care providers and health systems, supporting the performance-based incentive pay system and quality improvement program, QIP-NJ.

The partnership also reflects NJII's expertise in technology commercialization and startup acceleration. In addition to leveraging New Jersey Institute of Technology technology, NJII collaborated with Merck & Co. to launch the Merck Digital Sciences Studio to support early-stage biomedical startups with direct investment.

SciTech Scity is a 30-acre innovation campus dedicated to leveraging science and technology to address humanity's greatest challenges, from inadequate health care to climate change, and create a better future for us all. is. The new campus, which includes the existing Liberty Science Center, home to the Western Hemisphere's largest planetarium, will be officially named the Frank J. Guarini Innovation Campus. It is scheduled to open in 2025 and 2026.

