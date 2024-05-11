Beauty is a story of technology





Beauty Tech L'Oréal Group: Beauty in its own right

For more than a decade, L'Oréal has been a pioneer in beauty tech, recognizing the potential benefits that technology can bring to individuals, the environment, and society. We believe technology can push the boundaries of possibility, improve the lives of consumers around the world, and address the infinite diversity of beauty needs and aspirations of every individual. We once promised “beauty for all,” and now, thanks to technology, we want to deliver “beauty for each.” As a result, more than a decade ago, at L'Oréal, we actively engaged in the digital revolution, which enabled us to pave the way and become a leader in digital and e-commerce.

Our first-generation beauty tech innovations help provide consumers with the best products and services for their skin tone and type, and enable hair salons to use natural resources like water more efficiently and sustainably. Now it looks like this. Fast forward to today, and we're now making the most of our expanded beauty arsenal. This includes data diagnostics, smart devices and new beauty standards to cater to the widest possible audience in an increasingly personalized and bespoke way.

Defending beauty tech

In 2018, we collectively committed to our second revolution: becoming the undisputed leader in beauty tech. And we are uniquely positioned to make this happen. Specialized in beauty for over a century, we have the world's richest database on every aspect of beauty, from skin and hair knowledge to formulation science, beauty habits to consumer connections. . Covering 37 international brands across all beauty categories and channels.

As we leverage our digital leadership to reinvent the beauty experience, we are pioneering disruptive products and services, strengthening our position as a leading beauty technology leader. This new area of ​​growth and innovation at the intersection of science and technology will help advance L'Oréal's vision to bring inclusive, personalized and sustainable beauty to more consumers.

10 petabytes of data

With the world's most extensive beauty database, L'Oréal is uniquely positioned to champion beauty tech. The company has been dedicated solely to beauty for his 115 years, but began a digital transformation about 15 years ago. Currently, we have the world's richest beauty database containing 11,000 terabytes of data on the Group's Beauty Tech data platform, and 80% of our applications are hosted on the cloud. We have a strong network of 8,000 digital, technology and data professionals.

Beauty enhanced by technology

We have deployed over 800 digital service instances, with 100 million uses in 2023. Our beauty tech services improve the experience of 31 global brands in 72 countries. Beyond these big numbers lies the reality of data.

Thanks to these services, L'Oréal is developing the world's largest and richest beauty dataset from which to derive new insights. This is a favorable cycle of data that allows us to continually improve and create even better products for the market. The final result? We use the best of creativity, science and technology to anticipate and meet consumer expectations and demands.

As always, L'Oréal strives to meet the real needs of consumers. The final result? Each beauty enhanced by technology – designed to anticipate and meet consumer expectations and desires using the best of creativity, science and technology.

Technology to connect with consumers responsibly

Together with industry and partners, we promote responsible consumer engagement with beauty. As the world's fourth largest advertiser, we aim to lead and support the industry in measuring and reducing the carbon footprint of digital media. To achieve this, we partner with IMPACT+ and use their tools in our creative and media planning processes. These tools allow you to measure the carbon impact of your digital activities and optimize your campaigns to minimize your carbon footprint. Additionally, given our leadership role in beauty influence, we have established an Influencer Values ​​Charter to guide our collaborations.

Furthermore, as the world's leading e-beauty company, we are proud to announce the launch of the first-ever digital circular economy partnership in beauty with L'Oréal China and Alibaba. It aims to promote sustainability and circularity in the beauty industry, highlighting the importance of reducing waste and maximizing resource efficiency.

