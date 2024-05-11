Introducing six tech-based VC funds that promote innovation





As India prepares to celebrate National Technology Day on May 11 this year, it is important to shine a spotlight on the thriving startup ecosystem that drives technology innovation across the country. India has become the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and has reached the 40th position in 2023 on the Global Innovation Index (GII), up from 81st in 2015. In this context, startups have emerged as pioneers of change, actively embracing emerging technologies. To promote economic growth. Venture capital firms play a pivotal role in this transformational journey, acting as the nurturing force behind these entrepreneurs, providing guidance, support and critical funding to foster success.

At the heart of it all is one transformative idea that can reshape industry and society. There are thousands of great and innovative ideas like this that are left unexplored because they don't get the right support, the right guidance, and the funding they need to grow, ultimately hindering the country's progress. It's delayed. This is where venture capital firms step in, bridging the gap between possibility and realization, enabling startups to drive change and position India as a frontrunner in the ever-evolving technology landscape.

It is essential for startups to find the right kind of support and guidance. Today, Indian VC firms are doing just that. Below are some of the companies to watch this year that invest in early-stage technology startups.

Yournest Venture Capital

YourNest Venture Capital is a $75 million fund founded in 2011 by Sunil Goyal. Through this “Pre-Series A” fund, we will invest in deep tech areas such as AI, IoT, robotics, AR/VR/MR, and development. Sunil aims to build an ecosystem for young and bold founders through tools, edge cloud, and other digital products.

Before becoming a full-time early investor, Sunil gained significant experience working closely with Dabur's 4th generation entrepreneurial family and the founders of Bharti Airtel. He has also led projects in the areas of M&A, turnarounds and strategic partnerships.

Through its three funds, YourNest has invested in dozens of companies including Thriwe, Opkey, Arya.ai, MIKO, Practically, Exponent, Datoms, and Wiom. With his first fund, he invested in 16 companies, which earned him recognition as the youngest VC firm in Preqin's Top 10 Alternative Assets (2017).

Rukam Sitara

Archana Jahagirdar, founder and managing partner of Rukam Capital, has launched Rukam Sitara, a firm specializing in early-stage technology startups in India. The New Delhi-based company was founded in 2023. Through this fund, Archana's aim is to provide startups with more than just investments. The aim is to partner, collaborate and mentor start-ups and build a strong technology ecosystem in the country to drive innovation and position India as a global leader.

The firm provides investments in startups working in areas such as deep tech, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, fintech, cybersecurity, health tech, clean energy and sustainability, e-commerce and retail technology, and education technology. doing. , IoT, robotics and animation, space technology, augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR). Its portfolio includes technology startups such as UnScript and Beatoven.

3one4 capital

Pranav Pai and his brother Sidharth Pai founded 3one4 Capital in 2015. The company is a Bangalore-based early stage venture capital firm that manages $510 million in funds and invests in sectors such as enterprise and SMB automation, fintech and digital health. , Consumer Internet, SaaS. Its portfolio includes names like Hyperface, Open, WeRise, Growfin, and Repute.

As the fund's Chief Investment Officer, Pranav Pai has led over 70 seed and venture capital investments across various categories in India and the US. Meanwhile, Sidharth Pai is the company's CFO and head of ESG. He also serves as a member of the SEBI Alternative Investment Policy Advisory Committee (AIPAC).

Bringing together the knowledge and experience of the Pai brothers, 3one4 Capital has been recognized as India's first venture capital firm to sign up to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). It has also been recognized as India's top performer for two of its funds in the Alternative Assets Report by Preqin.

ivycap ventures

IvyCap Ventures is a unique venture capital fund that leverages the alumni network of IITs and IIMs to strengthen India's startup ecosystem. More than 20 institutional investors have invested in the entire fund. Founded in 2011 by Vikram Gupta and his team, he invests in early to growth stage startups.

The fund manages a corpus of $530 million and focuses on technology-focused sectors such as consumer tech, fintech, agritech & delivery (D2C), health tech, SaaS/enterprise solutions, and edtech/skills. We have a portfolio of over 30 companies operating in The portfolio includes notable companies such as Singularity, Vinculum, TrillBit, Superpro.ai, and FingPay.

The company recently announced that it had closed its third fund for 210 billion yen, with the majority allocated to around 25 early-stage startups, with some including Dhruva Space, Celcius Logistics, and GradRight. Funds have already been received.

Lightspeed Venture Partners

Founded in 1999 by Ravi Mhatre, Barry Eggers, and Peter Nieh, Lightspeed Venture Partners is a multi-stage venture capital firm with over 20 years of experience partnering with and supporting some of the most innovative companies around the world. Ta. The company's philosophy is that the future is global, and the company pursues businesses with potential, regardless of where the founder lives.

The Lightspeed team has helped build more than 500 companies worldwide across enterprise, consumer, healthcare, and fintech sectors, and currently manages $25 billion in funds. The Indian portfolio includes companies such as Acko, Apna, Bluelearn, Byju's, Exponent Energy, Techmint, Stable Money, and Sumosave.

Mayaverse

