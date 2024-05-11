Climate action and equity must go hand in hand





Next month, Boston will host ClimaTech, a new global leadership conference that will bring together organizations from various states and countries to focus on and discuss innovation and economic opportunities in climate change technology.

The urgency of the climate crisis is the driving force behind this gathering, which will run from June 3 to 5, and is evidence of the growing recognition that tackling climate change is a global imperative. At the same time, Governor Maura Healey recently introduced an ambitious plan to invest $1.3 billion to combat climate change. It highlights Massachusetts' commitment to introducing public funding and tax incentives for climate change technologies over the next decade and fostering a robust ecosystem of climate innovation.

As outlined in the Economic Development Bill, the Public Directions Act, the Healy-Driscoll government's vision is about more than just investment. This bill aims to foster growth, foster entrepreneurship, and position Massachusetts as a leader in climate change technology innovation. The initiative could generate $16.4 billion in economic activity and create 7,000 high-wage jobs across the commonwealth, according to an analysis by the Donahue Institute.

This transformative bill and the upcoming session provide a unique opportunity for Massachusetts to confront a harsh reality while we celebrate these milestones and their promise.

Enduring inequalities have marginalized communities of color, especially in terms of environmental justice and economic opportunity. People of color live in environmental justice zones with pollution and climate-related risks, and are disproportionately harmed by the climate crisis. These inequalities are exacerbated, with Black and brown residents often being pushed to the back of the queue when it comes to benefiting from climate-related jobs and opportunities.

Equity must be built into the fabric of climate action and economic development plans. We must ensure that the benefits of climate change innovation and economic growth are distributed equitably to those who have historically been excluded. Investments in climate resilience and adaptation must prioritize frontline communities that bear the brunt of climate impacts. This includes addressing infrastructure needs, access to clean energy, affordable housing, and equitable resource distribution to build resilience and improve quality of life in vulnerable communities. Masu.

Equity means intentional, targeted efforts to address concerns about access to capital, working with companies to incorporate best practices and resources to increase the participation of minority-owned companies in their supply chains. It means increasing participation.

Communities of color receive equal access to education, training, and employment opportunities to ensure students have the knowledge, skills, abilities, and real-world work experience they need to join the burgeoning climate technology field. must be accessible. Initiatives such as workforce development programs, apprenticeships, and partnerships between industry, academia, and community organizations can play a vital role in closing this gap. Data tracking and transparency are also important to properly analyze the impact of tax-funded equity initiatives and address any perceived gaps.

Finally, inclusivity should guide decision-making, not an afterthought. This process must include the voices of marginalized communities in shaping climate change policies, investments, and solutions. This active engagement is essential to creating an inclusive and just transition to a green economy and empowering communities to shape their own futures.

BECMA and NECEC have redoubled our efforts and remain committed to supporting the Commonwealth in achieving these climate justice and equity goals. As we embark on a journey of climate innovation and economic transformation, let us avoid repeating the mistakes of the past, where systemic barriers and inequalities perpetuated injustice. .

We can use this opportunity to build a future where climate action is synonymous with equity, where all communities have a seat at the table, and where everyone shares prosperity. ClimaTech 2024 and the Massread Law mark a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change. Now, let us ensure that these efforts pave the way for an inclusive, sustainable and just future where no one is left behind.

Barry Reeves is Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice at the New England Clean Energy Center, and Nicole Obi is President and CEO of the Massachusetts Black Business Council. )is.

