Apple revamps iPad Air and iPad Pro lineup – also mentions AI

Apple also introduces a new Apple Pencil with tools for greater precision

Apple Inc. announced Tuesday that it is refreshing its tablet lineup on what CEO Tim Cook called “the biggest day since the launch of the iPad.”

His announcement featured the debut of new iPad Air models, including a redesigned 11-inch model and an all-new 13-inch model with 30% more screen real estate.

The new Air models are equipped with Apple's (AAPL) M2 chip, which makes the device about 50% faster than models with the older M1 chip. The device comes in new blue and purple color options, as well as more traditional starlight and space gray options.

Speakers made several remarks during the iPad event, perhaps conscious of Wall Street criticism that the company hasn't been vocal enough about its efforts in artificial intelligence. Apple says the front-facing camera in Landscape Edge uses machine learning to keep everyone in the frame of view.

Additionally, one speaker said the Air is a “very powerful device for AI,” highlighting features such as live text capture, which lets you copy text from images, and options to enhance photos.

The smaller model starts at $599 for a 128GB configuration, while the larger model starts at $799.

Apple is also revamping its Pro lineup, making these iPads even thinner. In fact, one speaker said, the device is “the thinnest Apple has ever made” — even thinner than the iPad nano. The smaller 11-inch model weighs less than 1 pound.

Both it and the 13-inch option come in silver and space black.

The 11-inch Pro starts at $999, and the 13-inch Pro starts at $1,299.

The Pro model comes with the option of nano-textured glass, which Apple says further reduces glare.

The device's processing has also been upgraded to Apple's M4 chip. Its central processing unit is equipped with machine learning accelerators, delivering up to 50% faster CPU performance compared to his M2 chip found in older iPad Pro models.

On the GPU side, the chip supports ray tracing, a technology that improves the gaming experience.

Apple says the M4 uses half the power of an M2 chip for the same performance. And, according to one speaker, the M4's neutral engine makes it a “very powerful chip for AI.”

One of Pro's AI enhancements is a photo feature that removes shadows from photos of receipts and other documents.

The company also revamped Apple Pencil with a new pencil that lets users squeeze to get haptic feedback and activate actions without actually touching the iPad screen. Users can also roll the pencil to increase accuracy. The upgraded device is also compatible with the Find My app, making it easier to find your lost Apple Pencil.

