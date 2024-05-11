May 10, 2024 — World of Warcraft — Blizzard News





Check out all the latest World of Warcraft news from last week. Jump to the next content update for DragonflightDark Heart, choose either Worgen or Goblin in Cataclysm Classic: Welcome Back Weekend, and join Discoverers on the path of discovery in Season of Discovery Phase 3. Delight experienced players and relive epic adventures with the all-new event “WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria” and more.

Join us for Welcome Back Weekend from May 9th to 13th

Cataclysm Classic is just around the corner, and you and your companions can get ready to embark on a new adventure. This weekend, all players with inactive World of Warcraft accounts will receive World of Warcraft Classic progression realms* and their Gives you full access to the Realm characters. !

Gather your friends and begin a new journey through the Cataclysm Classic pre-expansion patch and a changed Azeroth rising from the flames of destruction. Play as a goblin or worgen, customize your appearance with transmogrification, and enjoy new quality-of-life changes to enrich your time, including faster leveling in Outlands and Northrend, improved dungeon finder, and improved collection UI. let's.

Rejoin your guild, rally your allies, and prepare to face new challenges. Cataclysm Classic will be available worldwide on May 20, 2024 at 3:00 PM PDT.

Ignite your journey through the Cataclysm Classic with Fiery Upgrades

Cataclysm Classic only requires a WoW subscription or Game Time to play. However, these optional upgrades can make your experience even more exciting while adventuring in Azeroth.

blazing hero pack

Blazing Heroic Pack includes Lil Wrathion pet for both WoW Classic Progression 2 and Modern World of Warcraft Characters 3, Avatar of Flame Flying Mount 2 for WoW Classic Progression Characters, and Runebound for Modern World of Warcraft Characters Includes Firelord Flying Mount. Progressive characters in WoW Classic will also enjoy the Hammer Regalia Transmog Set and Town-In-A-Box Starter Set toys.

Blazing Epic Upgrade

The Blazing Epic Upgrade includes everything in the Blazing Heroic Pack, plus a level 80 character boost and 30 days of game time.

Upgrade now

Dark Heart content update released

Dive into the final chapter of Dragonflight that sets the stage for the upcoming expansion 'The War Within', stay with new questlines, heritage armor sets for Draenei and Trolls, six new hair colors for Kul Tiran Humans, and fame. Access all Dragonflight quests regardless. max level characters etc.

Draenei and Troll Heritage Armor

Draenei and Troll characters can embark on new questlines to obtain traditional armor.

mysterious draenei

Players level 50 and above can begin the quest “An Artificer's Appeal” by searching for a magically sealed parcel in Stormwind. This will allow them to complete the Legacy questline and receive the Lost Emberi's Embrace and the Temple of Telhamat's Endurance Her Ensemble. Each ensemble includes shoulders, back, chest, wrists, hands, hips, legs, feet, and his two helms.

proud trolls

Players level 50 and above can find Zi'guma in Orgrimmar, which offers the quest “Return to the Echo Isles.” This allows them to complete the Legacy questline and receive the Darkspear Ensemble Contract, which includes the following items: Darkspear Lashka Mask, Shoulders, Back, Chest, Wrists, Hands, Hips, Legs, and Feet. .

Dark Heart Content Update Notes

Read the content update notes to dive deeper into the details of Dark Heart.

World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria will be released on May 16th!

Relive an epic adventure with the all-new event “WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria.” Experience the wonders of Pandaria anew with fresh loot and (nearly) unlimited power.

What is WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria?

World of Warcraft Remix is ​​a limited-time event that allows players to re-experience the entire Mists of Pandaria expansion from level 10 to 70 acceleration. All loot has been completely overhauled, adding powerful new effects that players can shape up. Their experiences, power ups and power ons. Features include:

Leveling and content will be accelerated, allowing you to take on almost any quest, scenario, dungeon, or raid. Create a new WoW Remix character starting at level 10 and adventure through events up to level 70. Loot Mountains: Get powerful items from quests, chests, creatures, bosses, and more. Customizable items allow you to power up to the limit and take on even more challenging content. Convert unwanted items into bronze, which can be used to upgrade items and purchase cosmetics. Keep what you collect: Take your transmog collection with you later when The War Within is released.available to everyone

No expansion purchase is required, but a World of Warcraft subscription or game time is required to begin this fast-paced adventure through Pandaria. This means that classic players can also join the massive Pandamonium by simply installing the latest (live) World of Warcraft client.

WoW trial accounts can also experience this WoW remix up to level 20 without any subscription or game time. To continue beyond level 20, purchase a subscription or game time.

For more information and information, please see our previously published article on World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria.

Catch up on Discoverers Delight buffs

Join the path of discovery with Season of Discovery Phase 3. Starting with a weekly reset, players will benefit from the Discoverers Delight experience buff*. This increases experience gain by 150% for all players up to level 39 and 100% for players at level 40. 49! Whether you just want to join in the fun or create and level up an entirely new character, it's the perfect time to join Discovery Season.

Players can also visit innkeepers in the capital to turn experience buffs off or on.

WOW Classic Shop is now open

The WoW Classic shop is now open and stocked with a variety of items for the Wrath of the Lich King Classic and Cataclysm Classic collections*.

The stock currently in store is as follows.

Auspicious Arborwyrm Mount Kalu'ak Whalebone Glider Mount Re-Awakened Phase-Hunter Mount Pebble the Penguin (Pebble's Pebble) Pet Dark Portal Hearthstone Effect Fish Speaker Lucky Lure Toy Path of Illidan Toy

Visit the Battle.net Shop or the in-game shop to purchase.

Warcraft Short Story: “Whispers of Warning”

Khadgar sent Alleria Windrunner on a dark mission that foreshadowed Azeroth's uncertain future. Before her departure, she visits her lost homeland of Silvermoon on a mission of peace and connection. Much remains unspoken between Alleria and her son, Alator, and is hindered by her fears and misunderstandings, but before a new evil threatens Azeroth again, Alleria tells her son that her I'm going to let you know about my mother and her intentions.

As Alleria Windrunner walked down the path towards Silvermoon City, the afternoon sun filtered through the crimson leaves above her head. In her past, happier times, she might have flown or used a portal to appear inside the castle walls, but in reality, she might have approached a sleeping beast that would not wake up in peace. As if, she approached cautiously. Once upon a time, she protected this wall, these people. But now?

Now, for many, she was a source of danger.

It was funny, she had faced the worst of the most terrifying monsters, demons, and hordes, and yet the thought of passing through a simple gate here filled her with fear.

I turn around and leave.

This place is full of enemies. Everyone hates you.

Alleria ignored the whisper. It would have been easy if they were this stupid. Her boots propelled her forward. Her mission could not be stopped by her own fears, much less those of her connection to the Void.

Read and download this short story by Delilah S. Dawson.

Read now

