Technology that disrupts norms, fuels innovation and improves lives around the world: Experts





National Tech Day brings together leaders from a variety of fields to recognize and celebrate the profound impact technology has on society. These include Rajagopal G, Suyash Sinha, Sriram Kanuri and Shivam Singla, who represent their respective fields. Their insights highlight the transformative power of technology and its role in shaping the future of healthcare, entrepreneurship, corporate evolution, and financial services.

Rajagopal G, Co-Founder and CEO, KTES Senior Care: As we celebrate National Tech Day, we recognize the remarkable advances in senior healthcare through technological innovation. Innovations such as remote monitoring and telemedicine have significantly improved the quality of life for older adults. We believe that technology will play an important role in the coming years when it comes to preventive care and active aging for older adults. Additionally, advances through AI and machine learning can significantly improve outcome prediction and help provide proactive care to older adults, creating a brighter future for the aging population.

Suyash Sinha, Founder, Exly: The entrepreneurial landscape is being reshaped by technology and we celebrate this fact with National Technology Day. Platforms like Exly democratize access to markets, allowing entrepreneurs to connect with a global audience and scale rapidly. The integration of analytics and digital marketing tools is revolutionary and enables personalized customer experiences. As we look to the future, I believe technology will continue to lower barriers and usher in new waves of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Sriram Kanuri, Founder, Arteria Technologies: Over the past decade, technology has been the driving force behind the evolution of companies. On this National Tech Day, we recognize the role that emerging technologies like Gen AI, cloud computing, and ML are playing in helping organizations grow, and we also plan for their key role in their strategies. At Arteria Technologies, we leverage these innovations to deliver supply chain, financing, and real-time analytics solutions that empower companies to make data-driven decisions. Looking ahead, we foresee a future where technology continues to disrupt traditional business models, creating more agile and customer-centric companies.

Shivam Singla, Founder and CEO, Leegality: At National Tech Day, we celebrate the remarkable advances in technology that make our lives easier and our businesses more efficient. The wave of technology adoption and expansion seen in India's BFSI today is not only helping businesses grow, but also ensuring that financial services reach the most hard-to-reach places in India today. We at Regality are pleased to be able to play a part in this. BFSI companies successfully digitized their paperwork through a document infrastructure platform, significantly reducing turnaround time and improving accessibility. The expansion of financial services to the unbanked and unbanked is a true testament to the power of technology.

As leaders reflect on the impact of technology on their respective industries, they share a common vision of a future where technology continues to disrupt traditional models, drive innovation, and improve lives around the world. Their insights highlight the transformative potential of technology and the importance of leveraging it to create a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

