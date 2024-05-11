Huawei relies on China's YMTC for memory chips for its latest mobile phones





(Bloomberg) – Huawei Technologies Co.’s latest flagship smartphone has switched to domestic suppliers for key components, another step toward building a fully Chinese-made device.

A teardown by TechInsights revealed that the Pura 70 series, powered by Huawei's in-house Kirin 9010 chip, uses NAND storage from Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. The technology is a generation more advanced than the YMTC chips used in 2023 devices, but it may not be as advanced as the SK Hynix Inc. memory that Huawei uses in its Mate 60 series. Yes, TechInsights said.

In late August, Shenzhen-based Huawei shocked the smartphone world by announcing the Mate 60 Pro, which is equipped with a Chinese processor made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. Ta. US sanctions against Huawei and SMIC should have prevented the duo from developing smartphones. These Mate devices are equipped with his advanced 5G chips, like his Kirin 9000, and this feat It was considered a national feat by Chinese media and online commentators.

These sanctions by the U.S. government prevent international suppliers like SK Hynix from doing business with Huawei, and South Korean companies said they have not done business with Huawei since the rules were imposed. The Chinese telecommunications giant and mobile phone maker may have tapped into large inventories of chips and components it had built up in anticipation of sanctions in 2020.

Pura's phones aren't completely free of foreign technology yet. TechInsights found that his DRAM inside is made by Samsung Electronics. The teardown results showed that this is a generation of memory that was first seen in Samsung's Galaxy S23+ smartphone a year ago.

Huawei's resurgence in name has been credited with a surge in smartphone sales in China, part of the premium segment of the market that the company had to largely relinquish to Apple when it was cut off from advanced chip manufacturing. was able to get it back. TechInsights estimates that the company will ship about 10.4 million Pura devices this year.

