How to watch Google I/O 2024 live





Google I/O 2024, the search giant's developer and software focused event, is scheduled for May 14th and should be a very interesting event for Android and AI fans.

That's because we're hoping to get more details on Android 15 and find out which of the many rumored new features made it into the full release. You'll also likely hear about a lot of new software and tools based on Android 15. Generative AI.

Unfortunately, no new hardware is expected. I/O doesn't tend to be an event where Google announces hardware, but it has done so in the past, as seen with last year's Google Pixel Fold.

Read this article to learn how to watch Google I/O 2024.

How can I watch Google I/O 2024?

Google I/O will be livestreamed on May 14th, with the keynote starting at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm ET, or 3am AEST on May 15th. .

The best way to watch Google I/O is to watch YouTube with your main Google account. However, you can also visit the Google I/O website to register your interest and get official information from the search giant.

But if you don't have time to watch the entire keynote, we'll be reporting all the news from the event, along with analysis and reaction to what Google showed off. And TechRadar TikTok should have some interesting videos about his I/O.

What to expect from the Google I/O 2024 keynote

All in all, there aren't too many hints about what we'll see at this year's Google I/O. The Google Pixel 8a has been announced and is scheduled to go on sale on May 14th, so we expect to hear a little about it at I/O. This will help you learn more about Android 15 and what new features you can expect.

Google's Wear OS 5 may also be considered, but don't expect anything too radical, at least given the lack of rumors about a wearable operating system.

In addition to tweaks to Chrome and G Suite, expect updates and new features for popular Google tools like Google Maps and Google Photos.

New Chromebooks and Chrome OS updates may be announced or released. And Google may discuss its work with Samsung in the area of ​​augmented reality.

Since AI is so trendy, you'll likely hear a lot about generative AI and other smart computing technologies and tools. To that end, expect to hear how developers can take advantage of his AI tools and incorporate them into their apps, and how generative AI can enhance creative types. I hope they don't lose their jobs as a result.

Google I/O may still contain some surprises. We'll be attending the keynote and bringing you all the latest news, views and analysis from the event. Be sure to check back with TechRadar on Tuesdays.

