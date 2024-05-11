Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a: Is it time to upgrade?





Digital trends for Google Pixel 8a (left) and Pixel 6a

Ahead of Google I/O 2024, Google announced the latest entry in its Pixel lineup, the Google Pixel 8a. This budget-friendly Pixel option packs a ton of new features, including a new design and colors, a Tensor G3 chip, more storage, and new AI-powered tools.

But what if you still have a Google Pixel 6a? Are all these new features worth upgrading? Let's take a look at both phones to make an informed decision .

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a: Specifications Google Pixel 8a Google Pixel 6A size 152.1 x depth 8.9 mm (6.0 x 2.9 x 0.4 inch) 152.2 x 8.9 x 2.99 x 0. 35 inches) Weight 188 g (6.8 178 grams (6.28 oz) Screen size 6.1 inch OLED 6.1 inch OLED Screen resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels (430 pixels per inch), 120Hz. 2,000 nits peak brightness 2400 x 1080 pixels (429 pixels per inch), 60Hz, 876 nits. Peak Brightness Operating System and Updates Android 14 (with 7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates) Android 12 (with 3 years of OS updates) 5 years of security updates Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB MicroSD Card Slot No No Processor Google Tensor. G3/Titan M2 Security Coprocessor Google Tensor G1/Titan M2 Security Coprocessor RAM 8GB 6GB Camera 64MP Main Camera, 13MP Ultrawide Camera, 13MP Front Camera 12.2MP Main Camera, 12MP Ultrawide Camera, 8MP Front Camera Video 60 frames/sec Up to 4K at 60 frames per second (fps) Bluetooth version Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 ports USB-C USB-C Fingerprint sensor Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Water resistant IP67 IP67 Battery 4,492mAh

18W wired charging

7.5W wireless charging (Qi certified)

4,410mAh

18W wired charging

No wireless charging

Color Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Aloe

chalk, charcoal, sage

Price $499 – $449 (at launch) Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a: Design, display, and durability Google

Since the Google Pixel 6 series, the Pixel lineup has kept the same overall aesthetic, albeit with some minor design tweaks.

Both the Pixel 6a and Pixel 8a have the same overall appearance, but if you look closely, there are clear changes to the design. The Pixel 8a features much rounder and softer chassis corners, while the Pixel 6a has more traditional squared corners. The camera bar on the back of the Pixel 8a is also aluminum instead of plastic like the Pixel 6a, so it looks more natural when extended into an aluminum frame.

Pixel 8a also offers more color options, with Aloe (green), Bay (blue), Obsidian (black), and Porcelain (white) available. The Pixel 6a only comes in his three colors: chalk, charcoal, and sage.

digital trends

Both the Pixel 6a and Pixel 8a feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a density of 430 pixels per inch, and always-on functionality.

However, the Pixel 8a has twice the refresh rate of 120Hz compared to just 60Hz on the Pixel 6a. This means smoother scrolling and animations, and a more pleasant overall experience using the app. The Pixel 8a display also has a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits, which is much better than the Pixel 6a's peak brightness of about 876 nits.

In terms of durability, the Pixel 6a and Pixel 8a both use Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and are rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a: Performance, battery life, and charging Google

When considering a new smartphone, it's always important to check its performance. There's a pretty big difference here between the Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 8a uses the latest Google Tensor G3 chip with Google's Titan M2 security coprocessor. This is the same one that's also on the mainline Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Pixel 6a uses the first generation Google Tensor G1 chip. It's not a bad chip, but it's a bit outdated compared to the newer G3.

The Pixel 6a also only had one storage option: 128GB and 6GB RAM. The Pixel 8a comes in 128GB or 256GB, with both options featuring 8GB RAM. The additional RAM pairs well with the increased performance and efficiency of the G3 chip.

Google

The Pixel 6a and Pixel 8a have similar batteries at 4,410mAh and 4,492mAh respectively. So the Pixel 8a gets a bigger battery, and the new G3 chip's performance and power efficiency means longer battery life.

Unfortunately, the amount of charge remains the same. The Pixel 8a, like the Pixel 6a, still only features 18-watt wired charging. However, while the Pixel 8a supports 7.5W wireless charging, the Pixel 6a has no wireless support at all. (Pixel 7a was the first Pixel A series smartphone to support wireless charging.)

Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 6a: Camera Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google Pixel smartphones have a reputation for taking great photos, but the hardware is still important. And the difference between the Pixel 6a and Pixel 8a is very important.

Pixel 6a has a 12.2MP main camera with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP selfie camera. However, the Pixel 8a makes a big jump to a 64MP main camera with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and the selfie camera is 13MP.

The Pixel 6a still takes great photos, but the Pixel 8a definitely has better specs and takes even better photos. The main camera has significantly more megapixels, which means your shots will have much better resolution and detail, which will be even better if you plan to print out your photos.

Pixel 8a also has great software tools to help you take the best photos, including Best Take and Magic Editor. These are possible due to the increased performance of the G3 chip. Best Take allows you to take multiple group photos and combine the best faces from each photo into his single photo. Magic Editor lets you enhance your photos with a variety of AI-powered filters and effects.

But the Pixel 6a isn't without its own AI magic. Pixel 6a still features a Magic Eraser tool that lets you remove unwanted objects in your photos.

Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a: Software and support Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Another important thing to consider when purchasing a new mobile phone is the hardware and software support period. After all, not everyone buys a new phone every year, right?

Pixel 6a was launched in 2022 and comes with Android 12. At the time, Google promised his Android OS upgrades for 3 years and security updates for his 5 years. This means the Pixel 6a will last until Android 15 when it arrives later this year.

The Google Pixel 8a ships with Android 14, and Google is offering seven years of support across the board, just like the main Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. So the Pixel 8a will last until Android 21. This is also the first Android smartphone with Gemini Nano AI functionality for less than $500.

Pixel 8a and Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability Google

The Google Pixel 6a is an older smartphone and is no longer available for purchase from the Google Store. However, retailers like Amazon still have it in stock, and it appears to be priced under $300. While this may sound like a good deal, keep in mind that it won't be supported for very long at this point.

The Pixel 8a is available now, starting at $499 for the 128GB version and $559 for the 256GB model. You can also save money on your Pixel 8a by looking for special trade-in deals and other deals.

Pixel 8a vs Pixel 6a: Is it worth upgrading? Joe Marling / Digital Trends

It's clear that the Pixel 8a is a significant upgrade over the Pixel 6a. Given that the Pixel 6a is nearing the end of its lifespan at the moment, it's a good time to upgrade, and the Pixel 8a is a great option.

The Pixel 8a features a new design and colors, and the 6.1-inch OLED display's 120Hz refresh rate provides a much better experience than the 6a's 60Hz. With a maximum brightness of up to 2,000 nits, Pixel 8a is very easy to use outdoors in bright sunlight.

When it comes to photos and videos, the Pixel 8a's 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 13MP selfie camera are definitely impressive. This is about the same as the regular Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and a big step up from the Pixel 6a. And with great AI features like Best Take and Magic Editor, getting the best photos is easy.

Tensor G3 is a significant improvement over the first two iterations of the chip and is also less prone to overheating. A slightly larger battery will get him through the day comfortably, and wireless charging is also available. The Google Pixel 8a comes with Android 14 and is supported through 7 years of Android updates, so this phone will definitely last a while.

The Pixel 8a is undoubtedly one of the best value budget devices this year. If you're still using your Pixel 6a, consider upgrading this year.

