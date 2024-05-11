Shanghai Data Exchange invited to BIS Innovation Summit 2024





BASEL, Switzerland, May 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the theme “Navigating Rapid Innovation”, the prestigious Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Summit 2024 will be held from May 6-8, 2024 in Switzerland. Held in Basel, it will examine how the increasing speed of technological innovation presents opportunities for the financial sector and central banks, and how central banks are addressing the risks that technological innovation can create. The summit, which brings together global policymakers, senior financial and technology executives, and academics, was attended by senior executives from institutions such as Banque de France, Reserve Bank of India, Bundesbank, Bank of Italy, and Swiss National Bank. , JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citi, UBS, HSBC and the London Stock Exchange Group, as well as academics from prestigious higher education institutions such as the University of Cambridge. Among this distinguished congregation, Shanghai Data Exchange was honored to be invited to the summit, especially he participated in the “Tokenization” technology roundtable held on May 8th. The session was attended by prominent figures including the head of the BIS Innovation Hub, representatives from the Federal Reserve Board and the New York Innovation Center (NYIC) of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and experts from the People's Bank of China. , we are jointly investigating the research and practical implementation of financialization and tokenization of data assets.

In his opening remarks at the Summit, BIS Director General Agustón Carstens stressed that it is essential that central banks support the development of a future-fit financial system. He has a dual focus on small steps such as fine-tuning and improving existing financial systems and infrastructure, alongside larger leaps that will deliver a fundamental overhaul of the financial system and facilitate the development of entirely new architectures. The approach was outlined. Mr. Carstens highlighted tokenization as a prime example of a technology that has the potential to transform the financial system, saying that when used correctly, it can increase the speed of financial transactions, reduce costs, and increase efficiency. Masu.

The digital economy and fintech are gradually emerging as pivotal vectors of global financial innovation and competition in the digital age. In China, data elements are a new quality of productive force, and China is the first country to list data as a new productive force. In the process of evolving data elements, China put forward the concept of data assets and included eligible data resources as assets in the balance sheet for the first time. Once a data asset is on the balance sheet, there is a natural demand for financialization.

During the summit, Shanghai Data Exchange will share insights on pioneering applications of data assets and engage with representatives from international financial institutions on evolving trends in financial technology such as smart contracts, tokenization, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). We had a discussion. At the “Tokenization” technology roundtable held on May 8th, Liu Xiaoyu, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Data Exchange, explained the development of DCB (Data Capital Bridge) infrastructure. Developed by Shanghai Data Exchange, this infrastructure connects banks and businesses. It provides features such as asset registration, asset valuation, dynamic disclosure, and asset disposition. This system can comprehensively, dynamically and accurately disclose the entire process of data asset formation. In the past six months, Shanghai Data Exchange has helped his 10 companies obtain credit worth a total of RMB 30 million.

In the future, Shanghai Data Exchange plans to establish a data asset trading market and particularly explore the possibility of tokenizing data assets. Shanghai Data Exchange aims to help companies gain financial support from primary and secondary market investors by tokenizing data assets using technologies such as blockchain and smart contracts. .

