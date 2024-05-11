Is your Google Drive full?Here's how to save money on digital storage





Google's cloud storage service, Google Drive, has more than 2 billion monthly active users, according to Google partner Patronum. If you're one of those people, you might know that you only have 15 GB of free space for him in your account. That storage can fill up quickly, and when it does, you'll be prompted to upgrade to a Google One plan, but you don't have to buy digital storage. Here are some tips on how to free up space in your digital filing cabinet for free.

We recommend trying these tips on your desktop instead of your mobile device, as it makes it easier to categorize and manage your files. If you only have access to a mobile device, we will walk you through both processes.

1. Delete large files first

If you want to keep most of your items in Google Drive and Gmail, free up space by sorting each service by file size and deleting only one or two large files instead of dozens of small items. can. Deleting one or two videos that take up several megabytes of space is easier than sorting through hundreds of old documents with similar file sizes and deciding which ones can be deleted.

Delete Google Drive files by size

Here's how to delete files on your desktop by size:

1. Log in to your Google Drive account. 2. Click Storage in the menu on the left side of the screen. 3.[ストレージ]The page will list the files from largest to smallest, but if not, you can use the[使用されているストレージ]Click. Files are ordered from largest to smallest. 4. Click to select the large file you want to delete. You can select multiple files by holding down the Shift key on your keyboard. 5. After selecting the files you want to delete, click the trash can that appears near the top of the screen, or click and drag large files to the trash can on the left side of the screen.

The job isn't done even if the item goes into the trash.From there, on the left side of the screen[ゴミ箱]Click[ゴミ箱]Go to menu.Then on the right side of the screen[ゴミ箱を空にする]Click[完全に空にする]Click.

You can also delete files by size on your mobile device. Here's how:

1. Open the Google Drive app and log in to your account. 2. Tap File in the bottom right corner of the screen. 3. Tap Name under My Drive near the top of the screen. Tap “Used Storage.” This will arrange the files from largest to smallest.[マイ ドライブ]Select[使用するストレージ]Select again to list the files from smallest to largest. Tap the three dots (…) next to the item you want to remove. 6. Tap Delete, then tap Move to Trash.

Google says within the app that items in the trash will be automatically and permanently deleted after 30 days. If you want to speed up your work and empty the trash right away, here's how.

1. In the upper left corner of the screen[ドライブ内検索]Tap the hamburger icon (three stacked lines) next to . 2. Tap Trash. 3. Tap on his three dots (…) in the top right corner of the screen. 4. Tap Empty Trash.

Whether you need more space or just want to keep your Gmail organized, it's easy to free up space for storage within the service.

James Martin/CNET Delete files by size in Gmail

Gmail also lets you delete files based on size. Here's how to do it on your desktop:

1. Log in to your Gmail account. 2. Type “has:attachmentlarger:10MB” in the search bar and press “Search”. This will display all emails with attachments larger than 10 MB, ordered from largest to smallest. You can use this format to filter by other file sizes, not just 10MB files.Select the checkbox to the left of each email you want to delete, then click at the top of the screen.[ゴミ箱]Click the icon. It should be under Conversations.4. Click Trash on the left side of the screen to go to the Trash menu.[ゴミ箱]If you don't see[詳細]Click to display the expanded menu.[ゴミ箱]will be displayed. 5. At the top of the screen[今すぐゴミ箱を空にする]Click.

You can delete files in the Gmail app as well. Here's how:

1. Open the Gmail app and log in to your account. 2. Type “has:attachmentlarge:10MB” in the search bar and[検索]Press This will display all emails with attachments larger than 10 MB, ordered from largest to smallest. You can use this format to filter by other file sizes, not just 10MB files. Tap the email you want to delete. 4. Tap the trash can icon at the top of the screen. 5. Tap < in the upper left corner of the screen. 6.[メール内を検索]Tap the hamburger icon in the top left corner of the screen next to . 7. Tap Trash. 8. Tap Empty Trash Now.

Please note that once a file is moved to the Trash, it will be automatically deleted after 30 days.

2. Empty your Gmail spam folder

It's easy to forget to empty your spam folder, which can lead to unwanted data in your Gmail account. Empty your spam folder, as well as your social and promotions folders, is another way to free up space.

Here's how to empty the spam folder on your desktop.

1. Log in to your Gmail account. 2. Once logged in, click “Spam” on the left side of the screen. If you don't see spam,[詳細]Click to see Spam in the expanded menu. in the spam folder,[すべてのスパム メッセージを今すぐ削除]Click. 4. Click OK in the pop-up.

Here's how to empty your spam folder on the mobile app.

1. Open the Gmail app and log in to your account. 2. In the top left corner of the screen[メール内検索]Tap the hamburger icon next to . 3. Tap Spam. 4. Tap Delete All Spam Messages Now or Empty Spam Now.

Don't let spam slow down your Gmail.

Getty Images 3. Clean up Google Photos

Google is also including Google Photos in the 15GB of free storage it offers users. Photos and videos can take up more space than text-based files, especially high-quality files, so you may want to thoroughly delete old photos and videos to free up space.

There's no option to order photos and videos from largest to smallest like in Google Drive or Gmail, so you'll have to manually review and delete items. You can see how much space a file is taking up by selecting it and clicking “i” from the top menu to view information.

Here's how to delete photos and videos from Google Photos on your desktop.

1. Open Google Photos and sign in. 2. Scroll your mouse over the photo or video you want to delete and click the gray checkmark icon in the top left corner of the photo or video. Do this for as many photos and videos as you need. 3. Click the trash can icon in the upper right corner of the screen. 4. Click Move to Trash. 5. 6. Click “Trash” on the left side of the screen. Click Empty Trash in the top right corner of the screen. 7. Click “Empty Trash” again to complete.

Here's how to delete photos and videos from the Google Photos mobile app.

Note for Apple users: If your Gmail is linked to your iCloud account, your two digital storage spaces may also be linked. This means that once you enable the Backup and Sync feature in Google Photos, all local photos on your iPhone will appear in Google Photos. Deleting photos on Google Photos also deletes local photos on your iPhone. Additionally, once your local photos are deleted, they no longer appear in iCloud. When you try to delete an image in Google Photos, you'll know if it's you. A pop-up window will appear informing you that you are about to delete from both locations.

1. Open Google Photos and sign in. 2. Tap the photo or video you want to delete. 3. Tap the trash can icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. 4. Tap Delete. 5. Tap Library in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap Trash. 7. Tap the three dots (…) in the top right corner of the screen. 8. Tap Empty Trash. 9. Tap Delete.

Whether on desktop or mobile[ゴミ箱を空にする]If you don't click or tap , deleted photos and videos will be automatically deleted after 60 days.

Bonus tip: You can reduce the file size of some photos and videos in Google Photos. Doing so will give you some space back, but will reduce the quality of your media. For more information, visit Google Support here.

Google Photos photos and videos can take up a lot of storage.

Sarah Tew/CNET 4. If all else fails, download the file to your desktop

If your storage is still almost full and you can't part with any more items from Google Drive, Gmail, or Google Photos, you can download them and save them directly to your computer.

Here's how to download all your Google files and save them to another hard drive.

1. Open and sign in to your Google Drive or Google Photos account on your desktop. Select the file or photo you want to download. 3. Click on the three stacked dots in the top right corner of the screen. 4. Click Download. Note that Gmail downloads messages as .eml files. Once the item has been downloaded and moved to your hard drive, feel free to delete it from your account and empty your trash.

You can download emails from Gmail in much the same way, but you have to download emails one at a time. This makes downloading emails more cumbersome, but still possible. Here's how to download emails from Gmail.

1. Open your Gmail account on your desktop and log in. Click on the email you want to download. 3. Click on the three stacked dots in the top right corner of the screen. 4. Click Download. Emails are downloaded as .eml files. 5. Once the email has been downloaded and moved to your hard drive, feel free to delete it from your account and empty the trash.

For more, check out 10 Gmail tips and tools, 9 Google Drive features you may have missed, and 5 Google Photos features you should try right now.

