$4.5 million in state funding for Sports Tech HQ initiative – Inside INdiana Business

Sports Tech HQ Inc., an initiative launched in June 2022 by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, has secured $4.5 million from IEDC to fund its operations over the next two years.

This amount is double the $2.25 million IEDC originally invested two years ago.

As with the first $2.25 million, this new round of $4.5 million in funding will come from the state's 21st Century Research and Technology Fund. Sports Tech HQ and IEDC signed a funding agreement in his April. His contract lasts until March 31, 2026.

Jeffrey Hintz, executive director of Sportstech Headquarters, said this will help deepen our capabilities and broaden our reach.

Sports Tech HQ's goal is to build Indiana's sports technology sector. As part of this, we will lure startups here and help them connect with the state's existing sports ecosystem.

To date, several announcements have been made through the efforts of Sports Tech Headquarters. California-based Edge Sound Research, which develops technology that allows spectators to see and feel sound, worked with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to demonstrate the technology in December, announced that it plans to establish a presence in

Since December, several other sports technology startups have also announced intentions to set up shop in Indiana. Among them is Chicago-based Ganance, which offers a health tracker that attaches to the back of your watch. DaVinci Wearables, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, develops smart clothing with built-in sensors for female athletes. and Ireland-based Wiistream, which offers a customizable streaming platform for sports organizations.

And in February, race car manufacturer Dallara and Italy-based AK Informatica announced the launch of a joint venture, a simulation racing startup called Dallara-AK Esports.

Hintz said the increased IEDC funding will allow SportsTech to continue working with these startups and scout new startups that it may persuade to come to Indiana in the future. He said it would be possible.

To that end, Hintz said his organization plans to expand its workforce in the coming months. Currently, Hintz and one part-time employee are the only employees at Sports Tech HQ. The organization is currently hiring for his two new positions: Director of Marketing and Business Development Officer. By the end of the year, your organization could have up to 6 employees.

Big picture, Hintz said, the goal is to continue the early momentum SportsTech HQ has seen and stay ahead of its competitors. We feel we have a head start, but we have to keep moving forward to maintain our advantage here, he said.

Hintz said Indiana's competitors in this space also include Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.

Texas is home to Houston-based HTX Sports Tech, which was founded in 2020. And earlier this year, California-based innovation network Plug and Play opened a sports-tech-themed office in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. Atlanta is home to the ComCast SportsTech Accelerator, which launched in 2020.

